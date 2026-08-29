Major Takeaways from Carolina Panthers' Preseason Win vs. Texans

The Carolina Panthers defeated the Houston Texans on Friday night. It was the last time we'll see some of these players in a Panthers uniform, and the last time we will see others until Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. What did we learn?

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The pass rush is legit

According to Next Gen Stats, #Panthers DT Jared Harrison-Hunte already has three pressures in just 12 snaps. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 28, 2026

We have seen what Jaelan Phillips brings to the table, and we've seen both Pat Jones and Princely Umanmielen can do. They're all good. But with the rest of the backups also performing well, it's clear that this pass rush has the juice. They got easy pressure, including multiple sacks and forcing a turnover, early on.

Interior line play remains a problem

Let's all hope Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt stay healthy. The backup situation is not great, still. They struggled to open up consistent holes, and they let up some pressure, too. These are backups, but if one of them has to play this season, which seems probable, the Panthers might be in trouble.

It sure seems like Jimmy Horn Jr. is making the roster

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs with the ball during the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jimmy Horn Jr. was featured early on special teams, indicating the team wants him to get more reps there for potential usage in the regular season. They also featured him in another WR run play on offense, hinting that they want to find ways to use him outside of strictly being a wide receiver. It all suggests they want to find a way to keep him.

AJ Dillon might've hurt his roster chances

AJ Dillon wasn't his usual sharp self tonight, and that may cost him. He faced an uphill battle to be the potential fourth running back on the roster, and he needed another really good showing. Instead, he was simply average, which may not cut it. The Panthers don't really need four RBs, so he might just be on the outside looking in.

Trevin Wallace seems to have wrapped up LB2

32 Trevin Wallace follows with a sack of his own. https://t.co/LFtAl4NPAa — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) August 28, 2026

Trevin Wallace has been battling it out with Claudin Cherilus for the LB2 spot. At every step, Wallace has seemed just ahead of Cherilus, though that's not saying much. But tonight, he was the starter, and he got a sack and was in good coverage on the Lathan Ransom interception. That might settle it.

The defensive playcalling was immaculate

#Panthers linebackers coach Peter Hansen is calling plays for the defense tonight. — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) August 28, 2026

The Panthers had sacks, pressures, and three first-half turnovers against the Texans. The offense didn't take advantage, but the defense was incredible. The plays were called by LB coach Peter Hansen, and we can't help but notice his style was a bit different from Ejiro Evero's, and he might be a future defensive coordinator.