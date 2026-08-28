Carolina Panthers Cut Tracker: All Releases Ahead of Roster Deadline

The preseason is officially winding down, and Week 1 on September 13 looms large for the Carolina Panthers. Before they take the field against the Chicago Bears to defend their NFC South crown, they have to trim the roster.

Teams typically keep around 90 players on the roster throughout training camp and the preseason, and the Panthers are no different. They have to get to 53 by the deadline, so they will have to have some painful conversations with players.

As that happens, we'll keep you updated on who gets cut and the rest of the players will be safe.

Tracking all Carolina Panthers cuts ahead of regular season

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Elijah Garcia (96) celebrates a tackle for loss during the third quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are all of the cuts the Panthers have made so far:

As of now, the team hasn't yet made cuts, especially with the final preseason game this evening. However, the team has to have just 53 players by Sunday at 6 pm ET. So, expect the cuts to trickle in following the game and ramp up in the hours leading up to the deadline.

Panthers who could get cut

The Panthers have a full roster right now, but they have to cut almost 40 players by Sunday evening. There are a lot of players at risk, including:

WR John Metchie III

QB Kyle Trask

WR Ja'seem Reed

WR David Moore

RB Miles Davis

RB Anthony Tyus III

WR Elijah Cooks

WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

WR Roc Taylor

WR Casey Washington

TE Feleipe Franks

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

TE Darren Waller

TE Caden Prieskorn

C Nick Samac

G Ja'Tyre Carter

OT Jake Curhan

OT Isaia Glass

OT Ryan Hayes

IDL Elijah Garcia

IDL Aaron Hall

IDL Tywone Malone Jr.

IDL Parker Peterson

EDGE Thomas Incoom

LB Bam Martin-Scott

LB Mapalo Mwansa

LB Maema Njongmeta

LB Isaiah Smith

CB Tyrek Funderburk

CB Cam Miller

CB DeVonta Smith

CB Robert Rochell

S Demani Richardson

Currently, Chris Brazzell II, Dan Chisena, and Nic Scourton are on the injured reserve, so they don't count. It is likely that Tershawn Wharton, Ikem Ekwonu, and Taylor Moton will join them, thus opening up a few precious roster spots.

Players like Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan, Derrick Brown, Xavier Legette, and Mike Jackson are not at risk. We don't expect there to be any huge surprises with aging or costly players because the Panthers don't have a ton of those.

We will continue to keep you apprised of all the moves Carolina makes.