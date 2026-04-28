Monroe Freeling Puts Finishing on Brutal Turn of Events for Ikem Ekwonu

The Carolina Panthers have a new left tackle after the NFL Draft, stealing Monroe Freeling when he wasn't expected to be on the board at 19. With new talent, comes some adversity for players already in the building, and no one on the Panthers is dealing with more adversity than Ikem Ekwonu.

NFL Analyst on Why Ikem Ekwonu Lost the Draft

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Zachery Pereles revealed his unhappiest players, coaches, or organizations. Sure enough, Ikem Ekwonu is on there, and the outline is pretty simple. Ekwonu's availability or lack thereof in 2026 could make him the perfect "buy-low' type of player who may just need a second-round draft pick; first place will not.

Ekwonu started 16 games last season, including the final game, which was the Wild Card round game against the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, Ekwonu tore his patellar tendon in that game, and will likely miss all of 2026.

Georgia LT Monroe Freeling: 1.8% Pressure Rate Allowed in 2025



Best Among All Left Tackles in College Football🐶@GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/pXU6ge9vBN — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 25, 2026

The Panthers added some reinforcements before the NFL Draft, signing Rasheed Walker from the Green Bay Packers, giving him a team-friendly deal and giving him the opportunity to earn his spot on the Panthers' line. A lot of Panthers fans thought Walker would be the end of new left tackle talent, then came the NFL Draft.

Monroe Freeling's Success Makes an Ekwonu Departure Much More Likely

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ikem Ekwonu is in the final year of his deal with the Panthers, and then he becomes a free agent who will look to sign a multi-year deal despite probably not playing a single down next season. Rasheed Walker is on a one-year deal as well, in a prove-it type of season.

So ironically enough, it feels like the most stability coming out of that room is coming from the rookie offensive tackle who just got the Carolina. Freeling also has all the tools to be successful on day one. His frame and physical makeup are tough to go against, and hes really athletic for his size, can move his feet really well.

Monroe Freeling has ELITE size, length, and athletic traits and deserves to be the first LT off the board pic.twitter.com/EcOF7wa4Gw — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 15, 2026

It feels unlikely that Ikem Ekwonu will just stick around with the Panthers organization here, especially when the Panthers now have a low-cost option. cornerstone of the offensive line and won't have to pay him a ton of money for the next few years. Seems like a good deal overall.

As for the Panthers, it feels like a win-win. If Freeling disappoints on the field, then the Panthers can prioritize keeping Ikem Ekwonu while continuing to develop Freeling. If Freeling is awesome from the jump, then the Panthers won't have to worry about free agency when it comes to left tackle.