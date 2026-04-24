Carolina Panthers Updated Depth Chart Following Monroe Freeling Draft Pick

The Carolina Panthers picked Monroe Freeling with the 19th pick. It's not so much a surprise that they took a tackle, but it is surprising that they both spent the first pick they had on one and passed on Makai Lemon, a top-10 prospect who had no business falling this far.

They also passed on Dillon Thieneman, a safety who would've been an immediate upgrade on the back end. Suffice it to say, this pick isn't totally thrilling. Regardless, what's done is done, and the Panthers have a new tackle.

Where will Freeling, who can and has played both sides of the line before, play? Here's a look at the updated offensive depth chart after the pick.

Panthers' updated depth chart

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) speaks to members of the media | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

With Monroe Freeling in town, the offensive line got a little more complicated after the previous signing of Rasheed Walker and the injury to Ikem Ekwonu. Still, it's hard to project a rookie starting right away without a hole to fill.

Along the offensive line, here's what things look like:

Left tackle

Rasheed Walker

Monroe Freeling

Stone Forsythe

Left guard

Damien Lewis

Saahdiq Charles

Joshua Gray

Center

Luke Fortner

Nick Samac

Right guard

Robert Hunt

Chandler Zavala

Ja’Tyre Carter

Right tackle

Taylor Moton

Monroe Freeling

Stone Forsythe

Freeling currently projects as the first tackle off the bench in case of an injury, but don't be surprised if the Panthers end up starting him over Walker on the left side. There is very little chance of the Panthers putting him in over Moton.

For one thing, Moton's one of the best right tackles in the NFL. For another, he's a leader on this offense, while Walker, with all due respect, literally just got here. And with Walker's discount salary, he's much easier to move to the bench.

Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Still, it is a questionable pick because signing Walker was seen as an outrageous steal in the NFL draft. Now, he's likely to be a backup after being the second-best left tackle available in free agency.

Normally, that kind of depth would be ideal, and it's not a bad thing for the Panthers, who had a laundry list of injuries at offensive line last season, to have insurance. But drafting insurance 19th overall is an interesting choice.

Nevertheless, Freeling is the newest Panther, and his battle with Walker makes training camp a little more interesting now. There's a legitimate camp battle for once.