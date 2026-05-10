The Most Underrated Offseason Move the Carolina Panthers Made

The Carolina Panthers made a flurry of moves this offseason on both sides of the ball. In the draft and free agency, they signed and selected a ton of impactful players that will help revamp this roster and infuse it with talent.

It is fair to say that people probably don't quite realize the magnitude of signing Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd. Those two moves are genuinely about to transform what has long been a mediocre defense.

However, those two moves are also widely beloved and praised. Everyone knows and appreciates that Carolina added those two defensive studs. Everyone might not appreciate, on the other hand, the addition of Lee Hunter.

Lee Hunter's draft selection by Panthers isn't getting enough praise

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Luke Kuechly said after the draft that Lee Hunter was a big reason why David Bailey (number two overall pick) and Jacob Rodriguez (draft darling) did so well for Texas Tech last season. He's right, and the Panthers are about to learn that.

Sub out Bailey and Rodriguez for Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, and it now becomes how Hunter is about to make life much easier for the two star acquisitions. In fact, if Hunter is as advertised, he will make life easier for the whole defense.

Obviously, Hunter providing any pressure up the middle helps the edge rushers (Phillips and Scourton). The pocket collapsing is good for everyone on the line. In the run game, Hunter will help take pressure off of Derrick Brown, freeing him up to wreak even more havoc.

If Hunter's improving the defensive line, then the linebackers behind him, namely Lloyd, have less to worry about. And if the pass-rush is improved, partly thanks to Hunter, then the secondary doesn't have to cover as long. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are great, but their job just got easier.

National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10) of Texas Tech practices during National Senior Bowl | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

If we can compare it to a crosstown move, it's like the Charlotte Hornets drafting Kon Knueppel. Obviously, he was better than anyone expected, but the logic was the same. His shooting and spacing were expected to open things up for LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. That's what happened.

So Hunter's pressure and run-stuffing are expected to make life for those around and behind him much simpler. If it does, then the defense will take a huge leap forward and be one of the best units in the sport.