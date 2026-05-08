Here's Why Each Panthers Rookie Could Start, And Why They Won't

The Carolina Panthers made seven NFL draft selections, and while it would be a pretty big surprise, all seven of them could end up as starters. That's rare and would be impressive, especially considering they didn't draft for need. Here's why each could and why they might not end up starting.

Monroe Freeling

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling is selected by the Carolina Panthers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Could

Monroe Freeling is a ridiculous athlete. He has less experience, but he literally scored 9.99 on the RAS. That's only below Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly for all-time Panthers. The Panthers will definitely want him to play because of that, so he could and probably will end up as the starting left tackle.

Won't

Unfortunately, Monroe Freeling has a pretty decent tackle in his way. Had they not signed Rasheed Walker, he'd be the instant starter. But since Walker's here for at least one season, there's a good chance Carolina will opt for the experience in Freeling's rookie season.

Lee Hunter

Could

The Panthers lost A'Shawn Robinson and grabbed Lee Hunter to replace him and to open things up for Derrick Brown on the inside. Out of all the other interior defenders, Hunter projects as the best running mate for Brown, which should be the deciding factor.

Won't

The only reason Hunter may not start comes down to how Ejiro Evero wants to set up his rotation. Both Hunter and Bobby Brown will rotate in and out, so it's just a matter of which one is on the field first, and it could go either way.

Chris Brazzell II

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Could

Chris Brazzell is big and lightning fast. He projects as a WR3, but that's exactly what the Panthers were looking for behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. So all he has to do is be what they envisioned, and he will "start" as the third wideout.

Won't

The Panthers haven't given up on Xavier Legette, or so they say. Since he and Brazzell are very similar players, there's a bit of a toss-up here. The Panthers may rely on Legette's experience in the offense over Brazzell since they're both tall and fast.

Will Lee III

Could

Will Lee has the athleticism to transition into the slot. If he can manage to learn it well enough in training camp, the gaping hole Carolina has there is wide open for Lee or really anyone to step up into it.

Won't

If he can't make the transition or Carolina doesn't want him to for his future, then he won't start. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are the best outside cornerback duo in the entire NFL. Lee will back them up.

Sam Hecht

Could

Sam Hecht has plenty of experience at center in college, and the Panthers likely envision him as the long-term answer. He'll be in a camp battle with Luke Fortner, but given his experience and his stellar grades from last year, there's a good chance he wins the job.

Won't

The same logic for Monroe Freeling applies to Sam Hecht. The Panthers may opt for the veteran stopgap they signed, and Fortner is more than capable. He's got the NFL experience, and he has a similar skillset to Hecht, who might benefit from developing on the bench.

Zakee Wheatley

Could

The Panthers need a coverage safety to go opposite their run-stopping safety (Tre'von Moehrig). Fortunately, Zakee Wheatley graded out as a much better cover safety than a box safety in college. His frame is not built to get up into the line of scrimmage, which makes him the perfect complement to Moehrig.

Won't

The Panthers like Nick Scott, although it's even more inexplicable than their love for Legette. Ejiro Evero may prefer the veteran who has spent time in his system, and it also seems like the Panthers are unaware of how mediocre Scott truly is, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Wheatley sat.

Jackson Kuwatch

Could

With all due respect to Trevin Wallace, the depth at linebacker behind Devin Lloyd is pretty abysmal. There's a good chance for any linebacker on the roster to earn that second spot on the field, including seventh-rounder Jackson Kuwatch.

Won't

Seventh-round picks just don't work out like that, and while Kuwatch had a breakout 2025 season, he looks like a special teamer or depth piece. Plus, we mentioned Wallace, and he's not that bad. It would be a surprise if Kuwatch replaced Wallace, truly.