Failed Panthers Defender Hailed as Key Under-the-Radar Free Agent

Earlier this week, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report chose eight potential unrestricted that teams should take a look at. These “overlooked” performers could wind up being key contributors as well as bargains for clubs looking to add a starter or to provide needed depth.

For the Carolina Panthers, Dave Canales’s squad was an 8-9 division champion that made great strides in 2025 but also closed out the season with three consecutive losses—including a heartbreaking 34-31 home playoff setback to the Los Angeles Rams. Inconsistency was a major issue for the NFC South title owners, and it was something that haunted Canales’s team throughout 2025.

Panthers’ Defense Was Much-Improved, But…

Thanks to an influx of newcomers via general manager Dan Morgan last offseason, the worst defense in the league in 2024 showed some improvement after a horrific showing. Ejiro Evero’s defense also finished dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per game allowed (179.8). That figure improved to 123.3 yards per game in ’25, but Carolina gave up 140-plus yards rushing in five of their last six regular-season outings.

Last offseason, one of Morgan’s additions was the leading tackler for Sean McVay’s 2024 NFC West champions. He put up impressive numbers, but he doesn’t appear to be a long-term solution.

“For most NFL teams,” explained Davenport, “off-ball linebackers are the quarterbacks of the defense. They may not make as much as edge-rushers or cornerbacks, but they relay the defensive signals and are a critical part of a great defense.”

“Christian Rozeboom of the Carolina Panthers is hardly a household name at the position,” said Davenport, “but two years ago he posted 135 total tackles in 17 games and 11 starts for the Los Angeles Rams. That got him a one-year deal with the Panthers, where he wore the green dot helmet communicator and paced the team with 122 total stops.”

Will the Panthers Bring Back LB Christian Rozeboom?

The former undrafted free agent from South Dakota State was tied for 72nd when it came to Pro Football Focus’ linebacker grades. The 29-year-old pro was somewhat-respectable vs. the run but was a liability in pass coverage. Evero’s defense also struggled late without second-year linebacker Trevin Wallace, who missed five of Carolina’s final six games, as well as the wild card clash with the Rams.

“Rozeboom isn't a star or wildly athletic,” added Davenport, “but he's an experienced linebacker who would stabilize a number of NFL defenses for a reasonable cost.” The longtime NFL writer sees the Cincinnati Bengals (last in the NFL vs. the run in 2025) and the Minnesota Vikings as two teams that would be solid fits for the five-year veteran.

As for the Panthers, Morgan may be looking for not only a pass-rusher but a versatile linebacker within the first two days of April’s draft.

