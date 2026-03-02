Dave Canales took over as Carolina Panthers’ head coach in 2024. He inherited a 2-15 team and after losing seven of his first games, the club wound up improving by three games in the victory column via a 5-12 record.

In 2025, the Panthers stumbled out of the gate with losses at Jacksonville and at Arizona. Canales’s club actually dropped three of its first four contests. The club gathered itself and for the second straight year, won three more games than it had the previous season.

Carolina’s defense made some strides after a forgettable 2024

The 8-9 Panthers were NFC South champions for the first time since 2015. They were an improved club in many aspects, but obviously still have plenty of work to do. Carolina had the worst run defense in the league in 2024, giving up an astounding 179.8 yards per game on the ground. That included 200-plus yards rushing in each of their final six games.

Things were better in 2025 as that number was reduced to 123.3 yards per outing—20th in the NFL. However, there we ominous signs down the stretch. Ejiro Evero’s unit allowed opponents to run for 140 or more yards in five of their final six regular-season contests.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) celebrates intercepting the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Last offseason, general manager Dan Morgan inked linebacker Christian Rozeboom to a one-year deal. He led Carolina in tackles in 2025, just as he had the Rams the previous season. However, he finished this past season tied for 72nd when it came to Pro Football Focus’ linebacker rankings. It remains to be seen if the Panthers will bring him back.

Panthers could add a Georgia Bulldog to Ejiro Evero’s unit

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (LB01) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vinny Iyer of The Sporting News released his post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft. He has Carolina addressing their defense with the selection of University of Georgia standout CJ Allen via the 19th overall pick. “The Panthers will be thinking most about offensive line and linebacker help with this pick and should lean toward the latter after they should have a clear shot at Allen following his strong intangible presence at the Combine. Denver has been attached most to Allen, but it's not crazy for Carolina to take him several picks earlier.”

The 6’1”, 230-pound comes off a season in which he totaled 88 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and four passes defensed. Allen could wind up pairing with promising two-year pro Trevin Wallace. He has finished the past two seasons on injured reserve with shoulder issues.

Obviously, the Panthers also have to address their dismal pass rush this offseason. However, in a division that boasts standout running backs such as Atlanta Bijan Robinson and Tampa Bay’s Bucky Irving, the Panthers must take more steps forward when it comes to defending opposing ground attacks.