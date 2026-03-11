The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a contract with John Metchie III. In college, he was one of Bryce Young's best pass-catchers. Now, they're set to be teammates again in the NFL. We covered in the past why this is ideal.

According to reports, it's just a one-year deal. The former New York Jets wide receiver will be a depth receiver who could move up based on Xavier Legette's performance. The former first-round pick has slid down the depth chart, and Metchie could supplant him.

As of now, the wideout figures to be the WR4 on the depth chart. Tetairoa McMillan is the number one, and Jalen Coker is the firm number two. The Panthers still believe in Legette, so he's the number three for now.

That leaves Metchie at four, because Jimmy Horn Jr., David Moore, Brycen Tremayne, and the host of likely practice-squad players won't really challenge him for that spot. Horn could take his spot, but he looked very raw last season.

John Metchie III is a fantastic Panthers signing

During a breakout 2021 season together at Alabama, when Bryce Young won the Heisman trophy, John Metchie was Young’s primary target, and he made 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

Obviously, that kind of production won't really translate to the NFL, but the chemistry is real. That's why this is such a good signing. It's a one-year deal with presumably low financial impact, so the risk is low. The reward could be high.

He hasn't really broken out yet, as his career high in yards is just 274, which he recorded last season. But if there's a QB he's going to bust out with, it's probably his college teammate that he was so good with.

Plus, he's not yet 26, so he fits the youth movement on the Panthers' offense. Assuming the depth chart is Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, John Metchie, and Jimmy Horn, then the top five players will be an average age of 23.8.

There's a good chance his best days are ahead of him and Young can help him unlock it. If not, then he's going to be a fine WR4 that is gone the next season. This does, however, probably preclude the Panthers from drafting a wide receiver.

Unless the board just gives them an amazing receiver they can't possibly pass on, they will undoubtedly target other positions with the WR depth chart now about as full as it's going to be.