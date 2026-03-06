Ex-Jets WR, Former Bryce Young Teammate Would Make Ideal Panthers Addition

As free agency approaches, players across the league are becoming available through being cut for cap reasons or due to teams not wanting to tender them. That’s the case for New York Jets receiver John Metchie III, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, and the Carolina Panthers would be a perfect fit.

Interesting speed option who has a notable background with a certain No. 9. https://t.co/6dlWQF0tdC — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 6, 2026

In his seven-game stint with the Jets, he had 29 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns. While those numbers are pedestrian, it’s the Jets; nothing works there. Metchie was traded to the Jets after originally being drafted to the Houston Texans in 2022.

Metchie wasnt able to get his feet under him in Houston due to health issues. Metchie is now a free agent for the first time in his career and has the chance to prove himself in a better situation.

Metchie’s connection to the Panthers

Bryce Young and John Metchie III celebrate a touchdown. Tus Alabamatennesseegc1090 | Gary Cosby Jr/ Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Metchie has a connection to the Carolina Panthers, and it’s through QB Bryce Young; the two played at Alabama together for the 2021 season and lit the college football world on fire.

Bama WR John Metchie III is headed to Houston as the Texans 44th pick ✈️ pic.twitter.com/BtSe0VcawH — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 30, 2022

Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy that year, which led to the Panthers selecting him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 after Young stayed another year at Alabama. Metchie was Young’s primary receiver, catching 96 passes for over 1100 yards for the Crimson Tide. Metchie ended up being a second-round pick by the Texans.

Where John Metchie III fits in Carolina

Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) embrace at the end of the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Metchie is versatile, historically does well against press coverage, and has really crisp route running. He's also only 25 years old, meaning he could fit right into the timeline of this offense and round out a super-young but super-talented receiving core.

Metchie would be a perfect slot receiver for Carolina. He's very good after the catch, and even on a sorry Jets team, he showed a lot of really good tape when he was given the opportunity.

Justin Fields finds John Metchie III for the TD 🤝



Jets make it 21-14



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/hHq4lxkFW1 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 14, 2025

Most importantly, Metchie is healthy, which hasn’t always been the case; he was a clear first-round talent at Alabama before suffering a torn ACL in the SEC Championship game. Then in the NFL, he wasnt able to play his rookie year cause of a leukemia diagnosis. Metchie has dealt with other minor injuries, such as a shoulder, hamstring, and other issues as well.

Final Thoughts

Anyone who watches Metchie's tape at Alabama or even with the Jets this past season can see that there's a ton of talent there; it just feels like he needs some stability, and going to an organization in the Panthers, who are clearly moving in the right direction, could be just what makes Metchie tap into the talent he has.