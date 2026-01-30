Carolina Panthers Should Call Raiders During Super Bowl Week for Maxx Crosby

How do the Carolina Panthers fix its pass rushing problems? Trading for one of the best in the league, Maxx Crosby, would certainly do it.

What would be the price?

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports believes it would take a first and second-round pick to get a deal across the finish line, which would be a much cheaper ask than what the Cowboys got for Micah Parsons, as he laid out.

"Crosby is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and we've seen that these types of elite talents can fetch quite a haul. Green Bay sent two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in exchange for star pass rusher Micah Parsons last summer. Parsons was 26 at the time of the trade, and Crosby will be entering his age-29 season in 2026, so a possible return may come in just under what Dallas received. It's worth noting that Crosby is signed through 2029, but only has $30 million left in guarantees remaining, which comes in 2026. That means an extension could also be on the horizon for teams looking to acquire him."

Why it makes sense to go get the big fish

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Forking up a first-rounder, a second-rounder, and paying Crosby a few bucks short of $30 million per year would be quite the commitment, but it would signal that the Panthers are opening their window to contend. In all likelihood, whoever you draft with those two picks isn't going to generate the same value as Crosby or exceed it.

Making a move of this significance, in my opinion, is much more doable when your quarterback is still on his rookie contract. Sure, you'll have to figure out how to create cap space to allow the deal to go through and to keep him around, but it would elevate this defense tremendously and give the organization a true shot to contend.

Bryce Young has not elevated to stardom just yet, and if that never comes, you're going to need an elite defense to compensate for it.

Sullivan believes the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions would be teams in play, but perhaps the Panthers are the team no one sees coming and gets something done.

