Three Carolina Panthers That Will Have A Major Impact This Offseason

After winning the NFC South title for the first time since 2015, Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan is looking to stack together another great offseason in free agency and in the 2026 NFL Draft. But Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have major decisions to make regarding three players that will dictate much of the offseason for the Panthers.

1. Safety Lathan Ransom – Ransom, a fourth-round pick in 2025, will be part of the roster next season. That isn’t in question. But what will his role be? If Morgan and Canales view Ransom as a starter to take the place of free safety Nick Scott, then it’s an area where Morgan doesn’t have to spend major money in free agency, and/or use a high draft pick to fill that position.

How much draft value did each team have at its disposal in the 2025 draft, and how did their rookie class perform?#SF entered the draft with the 6th‑most capital - and finished with the third‑worst rookie PFF grade.



Data by @PFF pic.twitter.com/kqFgFcIg7Q — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) January 21, 2026

Ransom just completed a rookie season where he carved out a role mostly in dime packages, playing in deep coverage alongside Scott while strong safety Tre’Von Moehrig would play closer to the line of scrimmage. Ransom did show versatility in his game, filling in for a suspended Moehrig in a Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, finishing with 11 total tackles and a sack. Ransom also had a game sealing interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.

The Panthers will need to add to the position in some way shape or form this offseason, but how Morgan and Canales view the upside of Ransom will impact other roster decisions.

2. Defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson – The question regarding Robinson isn’t about production – fifth in tackles (65), fifth in sacks (2.5), third in QB pressures (12), all while playing the second most snaps on the defensive line (62.2%). What Morgan will have to decide is what to do with Robinson regarding his contract. According to Over The Cap, Robinson is set to count nearly $12.6 million against the 2026 salary cap, which is the final year of a three-year, $22.5 million contract. Also, $3 million of Robinson’s salary becomes guaranteed on March 15th.

Releasing Robinson before that date would save the Panthers $10.5 million in cap space for 2026, but would also leave a potential void on the defensive line. His spot in the rotation could be replaced with an increased role of Bobby Brown III, a healthy season from Tershawn Wharton, and grown from rookie Cam Jackson. An extension could save upwards of nearly $6.75 million, per Over The Cap.

With many glaring needs still needing filled on the roster, Morgan’s decision about Robinson will impact the resources available in free agency.

3. Tight End Tommy Tremble – Tremble, a third-round pick in 2021, is entering the final season of a two-year, $10.5 million extension that was signed in 2025. Working in a platoon with Ja’Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evan, Tremble played nearly 60% - the most of the trio – and played in all 17 games despite missing most of the offseason after having back surgery. As a whole, that tight end trio combined for 75 catches, 610 yards, and 5 touchdowns. Tremble led the group in yards (297), second in catches (27), and tied for first in TDs (two). Tremble’s biggest play came on the road in Atlanta in overtime, catching a short pass from Bryce Young before running through several Falcons defenders 54 yard gain.

Tremble’s cap hit for 2026 is $8 million, and releasing him would save the Panthers $6 million against the salary cap according to Over The Cap. An extension could also save upwards of $3.42 million.

Does Dan Morgan decide to make a move with Tremble to dedicate that cap space to other roster needs? Doing so would also mean Morgan would have to find another tight end to go with Sanders and Evans.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers connected to Super Bowl-bound wide receiver

Panthers pass on stud Ohio State LB in latest NFL mock draft

Super Bowl 60 matchup showcases how far Panthers must come