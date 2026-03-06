Dave Canales Saved Geno Smith, Does Ex-Raiders QB Make Sense for Panthers?

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales has a reputation as a quarterback whisperer. That is not without reason, as he's now more or less helped revitalize three failed quarterbacks in his tenure as a coach.

That all began with Geno Smith in Seattle. Back then, the Seahawks QB was the first major reclamation project that sparked similar paths for Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Daniel Jones.

Canales helped unlock Smith and turned him into a Pro Bowl QB. Then, he did the same with Baker Mayfield. Then, the Panthers hired him to fix Bryce Young, and he kind of did in some ways. At least, Young isn't a surefire bust anymore.

Now, the Las Vegas Raiders are set to cut Geno Smith. The Panthers want a new backup for Bryce Young, and the connection to the Panthers is palpable. Could the Panthers go after Smith as their new backup?

The Panthers could consider Geno Smith to back Bryce Young up

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are a lot of things the Panthers are looking for as it pertains to Bryce Young's new backup. They want someone young and athletic. They'd like a playmaker with his feet, and they want some competition behind Young.

Geno Smith checks one of those boxes. As a former starting quarterback and someone who has worked extremely well with Dave Canales, he would maybe provide the best competition behind Young. Smith likely wouldn't start, but that wouldn't be the most mindblowing turn of events.

However, Smith doesn't check any of the other boxes. He's not unathletic, but he doesn't fit the mold of what the Panthers want. They want someone who can run and extend plays, and while Smith isn't a statue in the pocket, that has never been his strong suit, and he's well past his prime.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Speaking of, he's old. Smith is 35. Andy Dalton is 38, so technically, he is younger than Dalton, but that's not what the Panthers had in mind. They want someone in their 20s, ideally someone who can build chemistry with Young and be his backup for a while. Smith wouldn't be that.

And as rough as the 2025 season went for the ex-Seahawks star, Smith still has a chance to be a starter somewhere. After Chip Kelly was fired, the Raiders QB was better. He could be a nice bridge, and the Panthers don't need that.

Smith will have some suitors who are looking to once again reclaim him. The Panthers aren't that team, and he doesn't check enough of the boxes despite the strong connection to Dave Canales.