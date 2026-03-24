Former Cardinals Star Would Be Ideal Addition to Panthers’ Defense

The 2026 NFL draft is exactly 30 days away, and free agency has slowed to a crawl. That doesn’t mean there isn’t any veteran talent still available to teams that are looking to add some valuable experience to a roster.

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus put together a list of 10 players that could be steals at this juncture of the offseason. Among those named is an ageless interior defender who continues to produce.

The Panthers’ defensive front could use a little more oomph

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan on the field before the gsme at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers used free agency last offseason to bring in experienced performers on the defensive front. General manager Dan Morgan signed Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III away from the Chiefs and Rams, respectively. The reigning NFC South champions recently parted ways with A’Shawn Robinson. Hence, 18-year veteran and six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell would be a nice addition to Ejiro Evero’s unit, which struggled vs. the run late in the season.

“Playing on his fourth team in four years,” said Locker, “Campbell still impressed with the Cardinals last season. He earned a 72.2 overall PFF grade, marking his 14th straight campaign reaching at least a grade that high. While his pass-rushing productivity dipped a bit, Campbell was strong against the run with a 69.2 PFF run-defense grade and an 85th-percentile run stop rate (9.0 percent).

Veteran DL Calais Campbell continues to be a very effective player

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) defends during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In his return to the Cardinals in 2025, Campbell started all 17 games. He finished with 43 tackles, and finished second on the team behind Josh Sweat with 6.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. He proved he still has his hops, blocking a field goal in a Week 15 loss at Houston, and smacking down a PAT one week later vs. the Falcons.

“Turning 40 before the start of the new season,” added Locker, “it’s unknown whether or not Campbell will continue to lace up his cleats. Despite his age, he’s far more than simply a mentor and role player. Campbell is still good for around 500 snaps and foundational run play, which could make him a savvy get.”

Calais Campbell would bring a lot of experience to a growing defense

Feb 1, 2009; Tampa, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) carries the ball as Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Darnell Dockett (90) and defensive end Calais Campbell (93) defend in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLIII at Raymond James Stadium. The play was ruled as a touchdown but later overturned by replay. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Campbell’s career resume with five different organizations (Cardinals, Jaguars, Ravens, Falcons, and Dolphins) includes 278 regular-season contests (259 starts), 117.0 sacks, three interceptions and 18 forced fumbles. He also returned three of his 13 fumble recoveries.

The 39-year-old defender has also played in a total of 15 postseason games with three different franchises (Arizona, Jacksonville, and Baltimore). The includes Super Bowl XLIII with the Arizona Cardinals in 2008 during his rookie campaign. Here’s an interesting bit of trivia. The Panthers’ franchise has appeared in 18 postseason contests.

Finally, Campbell’s 6.5 sacks in 2025 considering that total would have led Dave Canales’s team in the category in each of the past two seasons. He and Derrick Brown would make for a formidable duo on Carolina’s defensive front.