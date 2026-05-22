The Real X-Factor in Carolina Panthers' Pursuit of Another Division Title

The Carolina Panthers now have a big target on their backs this season. As the defending NFC South champions, and surprising champs at that, the rest of the division is now gunning for them. They can't fly under the radar anymore.

That will make a division title for the second season in a row very difficult to pull off. Several players are going to have to step up. There are going to be a lot of potential X-factors, from Jaelan Phillips to Bryce Young.

But the most important factor is not Young, Phillips, Tetairoa McMillan, Chuba Hubbard, or Devin Lloyd. It's not even a player.

Ejiro Evero is the true X-factor for Panthers' title hopes

Los Angeles Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero during organized team activities | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Carolina Panthers are going to repeat as division champions, it's going to be on the strength of their defense. They had a pretty mediocre scoring offense last year, and the addition of Chris Brazzell and Brad Idzik as play-caller isn't going to suddenly catapult them into the upper echelon.

The defense, however, got a major talent infusion. Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, Zakee Wheatley, and Lee Hunter are now combined with Derrick Brown, Mike Jackson, Tre'von Moehrig, and Jaycee Horn.

But to put the pressure on an individual player is unwise. It's true that Phillips can either make or break the defense, but the onus goes above his pay grade. It goes to the top, to Ejiro Evero. The defensive coordinator has to make it happen.

We've all been frustrated by the soft zone scheme. That tactic has backfired on several occasions, as the Panthers have sat back and let another offense pick them apart slowly down the field for a crucial score. They lost to the Rams in the playoffs and to the Saints, specifically, because that happened on a late drive.

In Evero's defense, he didn't have the talent to make his scheme work as well as it could. With literally no pass rush, the zone broke down rather quickly. That's how Matthew Stafford and the Rams earned a comeback win in the playoffs.

But with Phillips in town, the pass rush should be better. With Lee Hunter in town, the run defense should continue to improve. And with Devin Lloyd here, all phases of the defense should see a little bit of a boost.

So now, the responsibility is Evero's to put it all together. He's had a valid excuse for the last few seasons. This Panthers defense has had little to no talent. That's not the case anymore, so if the Panthers are going back to the playoffs, Evero will be highly responsible.