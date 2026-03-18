Instant Grade: Panthers Trade Andy Dalton to Eagles for Draft Compensation

The Carolina Panthers have officially put an end to the Andy Dalton tenure, which was always expected. After GM Dan Morgan's offseason comments, it became clear that his time was up, and with the signing of Kenny Pickett, it became even clearer.

TRADE: Eagles acquiring QB Andy Dalton from the Panthers for a 2027 7th-round pick. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/0V3Sr8iBn7 — NFL (@NFL) March 18, 2026

Now, it's official. Dalton has been sent to the Philadelphia Eagles (who have become a bit of a pipeline to and from the Panthers this offseason) for a draft pick. The Panthers did well to come away with anything rather than having to cut Dalton.

It saves them a bit of money against the cap, which is helpful given how much they spent. It will help pay for Pickett's base salary, so the Panthers are more or less adding no money to the books to upgrade their backup QB spot.

Trade grade: Andy Dalton nets Panthers a late-round draft pick from Eagles

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There's always a tendency to think the Eagles are fleecing you when you trade with them. Odds are, they are fleecing you. They've made out like bandits on so many trades under Howie Roseman that it's almost funny.

That's not happening this time. Maybe Dalton is still good enough to be a capable backup, but the Panthers are really not losing much. Dalton wasn't playing for them, and he's not going to play for the Eagles.

Getting literally anything for the veteran QB is a big win, though. Sure, it's a seventh-round draft pick in 2027, which is essentially a borderline useless pick. That player likely won't amount to much; seventh-rounders rarely do.

However, the Panthers can use that as ammunition to do Dan Morgan's favorite thing: trade up in the middle and late rounds. It's an extra pick that could be used to move up in the fifth-round, and players drafted there have a higher hit rate.

Still, the Panthers signed Kenny Pickett, and it was clear that they were moving on from Dalton. The NFL knew this, though, so the Eagles could've waited and played the QB market for him. Instead, they offered a minor compensation to ensure they got him, but that's a nice pull for the Panthers.

This allows Dalton to go somewhere else and be the backup, because Pickett took that role in Carolina. It means there's no awkward competition behind Bryce Young, either, and it brought in a draft pick.

For that alone, this has to be a positive grade, but the needle isn't moving very much. Grade: B