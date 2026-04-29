Way-Too-Early Panthers 2027 Mock Draft - And Why It Already Matters

Much of the NFL draft is about the future. These players the Carolina Panthers now have will play now, but they're young and under contract for a while, so they will also play in the future. It's important to look ahead now to see where the holes are and who might be able to fill them.

The order for this mock draft was set by inverse Super Bowl odds, which is probably a fair way to do it at this point. However, that gives the Panthers the 10th overall pick, which would be extremely surprising. We're fully expecting a late-teens, early 20s pick once again. Nevertheless.

1.10: South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart

The Panthers will lose Pat Jones if they don't cut or trade him before this time next year. And while Jaelan Phillips, Princely Umanmielen, and Nic Scourton is a good trio, a quad with Dylan Stewart would be better. Plus, this is the true best player available at a premium position, and that's what Dan Morgan likes.

2.42: Texas LB Rasheem Biles

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Carolina's linebacker corps is greatly improved with high-ceiling prospect Jackson Kuwatch and Devin Lloyd, but Kuwatch and Trevin Wallace aren't exactly a great duo to battle it out for the second linebacker spot. Rasheem Biles is, and former linebacker Dan Morgan would love to make this pick.

3.78: Notre Dame OT Anthonie Knapp

The Commanders offered pick 78 and pick 186 to trade up to 74. The board was very QB-heavy, and despite theoretically picking in the top 10, Bryce Young is still the guy, so Carolina traded down for Notre Dame tackle Anthonie Knapp. Taylor Moton's not getting any younger and may not even be on the team at this time since he's a free agent after 2026.

4.113: California CB Daniel Harris

Despite the 2026 selection of Will Lee, depth at cornerback is key. We expect Mike Jackson to play his final season in a Panthers uniform in 2026, so one of Lee or California corner Daniel Harris can replace him and the other can provide valuable depth.

5.139: Indiana IOL Drew Evans

With the 110th pick, Carolina opted (because of a QB-heavy board) to trade down, getting picks 139 and 179. The Panthers are fairly thin on the offensive interior, and at this point, both Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt will be in their final contractual season. Indiana lineman Drew Evans makes perfect sense.

6.179: Florida Safety Bryce Thornton

Make it three straight drafts with a day-three safety. While Lathan Ransom is solid and Zakee Wheatley can be as well, we're taking the best player available here and adding more depth and taking another swing at finding a high-end safety with Bryce Thornton.

6.186: Tennessee WR Mike Matthews

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) adjusts his helmet during warm-ups | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Make it two straight drafts with a Tennessee wide receiver. Chris Brazzell will be good, but the jury is still out on John Metchie, Xavier Legette, and Jimmy Horn Jr. Plus, David Moore's got to go at some point. Taking a flyer on Mike Matthews here makes perfect sense.

6.192: Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed

Assuming Haynes King doesn't make the team as a UDFA, the Panthers still need to develop a long-term backup. Marcel Reed is a high-upside QB who fits the mold of what Carolina wants: young and athletic, and they considered some late-round QB prospects in 2026 anyway.

7.227: BYU IDL Keanu Tanuvasa

The Panthers haven't invested in the defensive interior in this draft, something Dan Morgan likes to do. It's an absolute flyer, but why not go after Keanu Tanuvasa? The BYU lineman is huge at 6'4", 300 pounds, so he could be a fantastic space-eater in Carolina's system.

7.246: Auburn RB Bryson Washington

With the final pick, there's nothing wrong with spending the 246th pick on a dart-throw at running back. Auburn back Bryson Washington has some upside, and by this point, we'll know better about Jonathon Brooks' long-term health and Trevor Etienne's ability, and we're not convinced of either.