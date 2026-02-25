3 Landing Spots for Andy Dalton as Panthers Take Calls on Vet QB

The Carolina Panthers are looking to trade Andy Dalton. This is not exactly a bombshell after GM Dan Morgan's comments about wanting a younger, more athletic backup and QB competition behind Bryce Young.

Another available QB: Carolina has been getting calls about Andy Dalton for a potential trade, per sources. pic.twitter.com/pWJDY9Q3Mm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2026

The fact of the matter is that Dalton will not fetch much. The Panthers will be lucky to find a trade partner at all, and if they do, they might get a future seventh-round pick or something at the end of a later draft.

Still, any compensation is good when the team is clearly ready to move on. The question is, where should Dalton go next?

Where the Panthers could send Andy Dalton in trade

New York Jets

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass during the second half | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Jets are not taking a QB second overall, but maybe they're able to circle back on Ty Simpson later on or grab a late-round prospect (Garrett Nussmeier, Carson Beck, or Drew Allar) to try for a year.

Either way, if they do that or if they roll with Justin Fields for another year, Dalton is a smart choice. He's a good mentor for a rookie if they go down that path, as he was for Young and, ironically, Fields back with the Bears.

Worst-case scenario, Dalton ends up as the bridge QB instead of Fields. He doesn't really have it anymore, but Dalton might be better than Fields but still bad enough to get the Jets a top pick in 2026.

Las Vegas Raiders

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are the only team that is absolutely going to take a quarterback in the NFL draft. Fernando Mendoza is as good as guaranteed to be their guy.

If they move on from Geno Smith, which is smart given the financial burden and the awkwardness of him sitting the bench for the team that traded for and extended him, then Dalton is the perfect Mendoza backup.

He's been able to start for young QBs and show them the ropes (Young and Fields both benefitted), and he'd be a valuable mentor to Mendoza.

Pittsburgh Steelers

If the Steelers bring back Aaron Rodgers, this is all moot. But if they don't, then sending a late-round draft pick for Andy Dalton would be pretty smart.

They may be able to get Ty Simpson 21st overall. If they do, then Dalton is a far better backup/mentor than 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard.

If they don't, then Dalton would still be a good backup for Howard who could mentor him or provide competition and potentially win the job for the Steelers. Sure, that's a bleak situation, but their options are slim.