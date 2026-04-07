NFC South Gets Worst Divisional Ranking Despite Panthers’ Impressive Offseason

Last season, for the second time in four years, the NFC South failed to produce that finished with a winning record. In 2022, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers captured the division title with an 8-9 record. That was also the case this past season, when the Carolina Panthers won their first NFC South title since their Super Bowl 50 campaign in 2015.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dating back to 2022, the Buccaneers are the only team in this division to finish a season with at least 10 victories. That would be in 2024, when they won the last of their four straight division crowns. Meanwhile, the Panthers and Atlanta Falcons haven’t finished above .500 since 2017. The New Orleans Saints are a combined 11-23 the past two seasons.

Last week, Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated ranked the NFL’s eight divisions from bottom to top now that free agency has slowed to a crawl. It was hardly a shock to see the NFC West, home of the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, as well as 2025 playoff participants in the Rams and 49ers, at the top spot. It was also no surprise to see the NFC South at No. 8.

NFL writer has low expectations for the NFC South

“This might be the only division that doesn’t have a true Super Bowl contender,” said Manzano. “The Buccaneers are talented, but they usually play down to the competition level of the teams in the weakest division in football, which might explain why the NFC South seems to constantly come down to the final weeks of the regular season.”

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“You could make a case for the Panthers as the new top dog in the division,” added Manzano, “not because they won it last season. (They probably shouldn't brag about that anyway, because they won via a three-way tiebreaker after posting an 8–9 record.) Carolina made splash moves in free agency, with the additions of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. However, it’s difficult to trust a team led by inconsistent quarterback Bryce Young.”

Consistency was an issue for Panthers’ QB Bryce Young in 2025

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That’s certainly fair when it comes to Dave Canales’s starting quarterback. While he showed a flair of comebacks, Young also struggled at times early in games. Meanwhile, the additions of Phillips and Lloyd should aid a defense that was much-improved after a forgettable showing in 2024.

So what about Kellen Moore’s team in the Big Easy? “The Saints are on the rise,” added Manzano, “after Tyler Shough’s impressive rookie season at quarterback. Still, this roster needs plenty of work before it can become a legitimate playoff contender.”

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Finally, two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski takes over in Atlanta. “Then there are the Falcons, who have made several head-scratching decisions throughout their eight-year postseason drought. Now, their 2026 season hinges on Michael Penix Jr. recovering from another ACL injury, as well as showing vast improvements, or Tua Tagovailoa having a comeback season after flaming out in Miami.”

The NFC South finished with a combined 30-38 win-loss record in 2025, which was actually the third-worst mark in the league this past season behind the NFC East (27-40-1) and AFC North (29-39). Could the South rise again in 2026? It’s been nearly a decade since the Saints (11-5), Panthers (11-5), and Falcons (10-6) all reached the playoffs in 2017.