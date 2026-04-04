Jaguars Coach Liam Coen Highlights Why Panthers Are on the Rise

In 2024, the Jacksonville Jaguars finished 4-13 and in third place in their division. That same season, under first-time NFL head coach Dave Canales, the Carolina Panthers won four of their final nine games and also were a third-place team with a 5-12 mark.

Things can change rapidly in the National Football League these days. This past season, under new sideline leader Liam Coen, the Jaguars dethroned the Houston Texans in the AFC South with a 13-4 resume. Meanwhile, Canales’s Panthers overcame a 1-3 start, finished 8-9 and captured the NFC South for the first time since 2015.

The Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Atlanta Falcons all finished with the same record, but the Panthers won the tiebreaker thanks to a combined 3-1 record vs. the other two teams.

Panthers signed a pair of talented defenders this offseason

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) attempts to block during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This offseason, Carolina general manager Dan Morgan added two big pieces to his team’s defensive unit with the additions of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and former Jaguars' linebacker Devin Lloyd. The Panthers made huge strides on this side of the ball this past season.

“Phillips and Lloyd will join a defense that jumped from last in the league in total defense in 2024 to 16th in 2025," said Panthers’ writer Joseph Person of The Athletic. “The return of defensive tackle Derrick Brown helped, as did the addition of several free agents and rookie edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.” Brown and Scourton tied for the team lead with five sacks this past season.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton (11) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Coincidentally, Jacksonville and Carolina kicked off the 2025 season against each other. The Jaguars opened up a 20-3 halftime lead and came away with a 26-10 victory. Running back Travis Etienne ran 16 times for 143 yards in the 16-point win.

Carolina’s defense made strides in 2025 following a forgettable season

“Coen, who followed Canales as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator in 2024,” added Person, “thought the Panthers’ defense was improved last season, despite the Jags’ 200-yard rushing day against Carolina in Week 1.”

At last week’s league meetings at Phoenix, Coen spoke about Ejiro Evero’s unit and the strides they made from the previous season. “Following them throughout the year,” said Coen (via Person), “I know (Rams’ quarterback and 2025 NFL MVP) Matthew Stafford didn’t love playing against the Panthers. I know they improved in a lot of ways and I think it started with personnel, and the scheme matching each other.”

Mike Jackson intercepts Matthew Stafford for a Pick-6!



LARvsCAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/J2yeGsyNZK — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

Panthers’ defense must continue to improve

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One year after allowing an NFL-record 534 points, as well as 59 offensive touchdowns, the Panthers gave up 380 points and surrendered 40 offensive TDs. The team is still in search of a consistent pass rush, hence the addition of Phillips, and Coen certainly knows what Lloyd is capable of as the former first-round pick comes off his first Pro Bowl campaign.

A few more steps forward on the defensive side of the ball and perhaps Carolina could be looking at its first winning campaign since 2017.