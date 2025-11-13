NFL analyst breaks down options for Panthers with Bryce Young in 2026
What to do with Bryce Young? That is the biggest and most impactful question facing the Carolina Panthers. At the end of last year, the answer was simple, because he looked good. Even earlier this year, it looked like he'd at least warranted more time since the team could obviously win with him under center.
But Young hasn't looked like he did last season down the stretch, and he's been either mediocre or bad most of the time. That leaves the Panthers without a good path forward, but one insider broke down all the options.
Bill Barnwell breaks down what Panthers can do with Bryce Young
The Panthers find themselves at a bit of a crossroads with the quarterback situation, but they can't really make many changes any time soon. Young will remain the starter the rest of the year, and there's very little Carolina can do for next year.
That said, if and when the Panthers decline his fifth-year option, ESPN's Bill Barnwell thinks that means his future ultimately lies with another team, though the fourth year of his career will likely be do or die, similar to what the New York Giants did with Daniel Jones.
"The coach and general manager who paid so much to acquire Young in the first place aren't in the building anymore. The Panthers could either trade Young to another team, bring in a new starting QB and move Young into a backup role, or (most likely) acquire someone to compete with Young in training camp next summer," Barnwell said.
As for who that will be, it remains to be seen. The free agency class is not excatly rife with starting QB talent. If the Colts let Jones go, then he could come in as the veteran to compete with Young, otherwise it's going to be Russell Wilson, Mitch Trubisky, or someone of that nature.
"Young's promising end to 2024 hasn't led to a step forward in 2025. Young's sack rate is down, and his success rate as a passer is up, which are both positives. But his interception rate has risen for the second consecutive season. The 2023 No. 1 pick is averaging just 5.6 yards per attempt, the worst mark in the league for any full-season starter," Barnwell said.
With that in mind, it's not an easy decision to make on the option. Like Barnwell said, Young is doing some things better this year, and the team is winning more. He's also inexplicably worse in some areas, which leaves the Panthers in quite the conundrum.