NFL great Chad Ochocinco believes Panthers are capable of great things

Chad Ochocinco was one of the most vocal supporters of the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. He believed they had set up a nice wide receiver room for an ascending QB in Bryce Young.

Even after trading Adam Thielen, that has seemingly proven to be true, and Ochocinco has supported every step of the way, usually posting "Keep Pounding B***h" on social media after every win.

But on the Nightcap podcast, the former NFL superstar went into detail, even saying he doesn't think the Panthers have peaked yet.

Chad Ochocinco doesn't believe Panthers have played their best yet

Dave Canales says a lot after wins that the NFL hasn't seen the best football from the Carolina Panthers yet. We're certainly wondering when that'll happen, but we do agree that the offense and defense haven't played at their best together in one game yet.

Speaking of the offense, former NFL Pro Bowl WR Chad Ochocinco believes that unit certainly hasn't peaked. They've won games, but he believes there's more to come and that it will be better.

He said, "Offensively, gotd**n Bryce Young, they're not even in their bag yet. They're not even using everybody at their disposal like they should. And they're still pulling off these wins, upsetting these teams that, most of the time, if you were a betting man, you'd bet the other team was going to beat them!"

Ochocinco passionately declared that these "ain't the same old" Carolina Panthers we've seen before. He also believes it will be like this moving forward, providing a scary thought for the rest of the NFC South.

"As long as Bryce Young is at the helm, making smart decisions and not putting the team in harm's way, making the plays... the supporting cast, everybody plays so well off of each other, it's phenomenal," he added.

It's been a while since this was the case. The Panthers have languished since the final days of the Cam Newton era, and they've really not come close to the playoffs since then. Now, they're on the rise, and Ochocinco believes the sky is the lomit.

