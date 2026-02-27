Panthers' confirmed trade candidate could draw interest from Steelers and Vikings

The Carolina Panthers appear to have a quarterback available for trade this offseason and said quarterback may draw interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

That quarterback is Andy Dalton, who was confirmed as a trade candidate by general manager Dan Morgan.

"I think it's the -- there's a potential that somebody may want him," Morgan said on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, according toCarolina's official website. "Andy's a really good player, and he's a great guy, great culture fit for us. I haven't talked to any teams about a trade, but I think if the possibility did come up that I would talk to Andy, give him that option and let him explore a trade."

Carolina initially signed Dalton in 2023 to serve as the backup to Bryce Young, and the veteran has been solid in his limited opportunities.

During his stint with the Panthers, Dalton has completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns to seven picks.

His 1-6 record as a starter in that span is ugly, but we certainly wouldn't put that all on him with how bad Carolina has been in recent years.

With a not-so-great quarterback market this offseason, both in free agency and the draft, it's conceivable teams could come calling for Dalton as a bridge option.

Why Vikings, Steelers could have interest

It has been widely reported that the Vikings are interested in adding a veteran quarterback to, at the very least, push J.J. McCarthy, who was just plain bad in 2025.

Dalton is good enough to fill that role and give McCarthy a run for his money, and we even think he could beat McCarthy out for the job after what we saw last season.

We also know head coach Kevin O'Connell is capable of reviving a veteran quarterback's career, as he did with Sam Darnold, so it's possible Dalton's game could be elevated in Minnesota.

In Pittsburgh, the Steelers are still waiting for an answer from Aaron Rodgers, who could very well retire or choose to play elsewhere.

If Rodgers doesn't come back, the Steelers need to add a veteran to a room that includes a backup in Mason Rudolph and an unproven Will Howard.

Dalton would offer strong competition for both players, and we would actually consider him the favorite in that situation.

Nobody is going to say that Dalton will be at the top of any team's list of quarterback options this offseason, but if the market dries up, there could be some teams that try to acquire him.