Former 3rd Overall Pick Perfectly Pitched as Bryce Young's New Backup

Unless things go wrong, Bryce Young is going to start for the Carolina Panthers, and he's going to play every meaningful snap of each game. Andy Dalton shouldn't have to play at all in 2026.

However, as we learned in 2025, if things do go awry, Dalton doesn't have it anymore. He's under contract for another year, but a trade, cut, or retirement are certainly on the table.

GM Dan Morgan wants to get younger behind Young (no pun intended) as well as more athletic. Will all due respect to Dalton and the great work he's done helping shape Young into the QB he is today, he is not remotely young nor any bit athletic.

Who could that be? NFL insider Joseph Person of The Athletic has a pitch, and it's quite honestly a really great idea.

Trey Lance pitched as Bryce Young's new backup

The Carolina Panthers want two things under center: more competition, and a younger/more athletic backup. It's unlikely they bring in anyone who will genuinely start over Bryce Young, but they would like iron to sharpen iron here.

Panthers insider Joe Person believes there are some options with Dalton likely not the ideal backup any longer. Russell Wilson has a connection to Dave Canales and Dan Morgan, and he remains fairly athletic. However, he came into the NFL one season after Dalton did.

Person also called him "a shell of his former self," which is accurate, even if it's also scathing. Wilson would be better than Dalton, but he doesn't answer the call enough to justify moving Dalton and signing Wilson.

The analyst then pitched two options, one of which is an excellent idea. "The Panthers should look at younger options such as Trey Lance, the third overall pick in 2021 who’s still only 25, and 28-year-old Tyler Huntley if they’re not re-signed by the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens, respectively," he wrote.

Huntley is older but has more experience. He also, ironically and hilariously, made a Pro Bowl when in relief of Lamar Jackson. He's more athletic and younger than Dalton, so it would work for what the Panthers are going for.

Lance, however, is younger than Huntley and more athletic, so he represents the pinnacle of what Carolina has expressed a desire for. He's not likely to push Young for a starting job, but he'd probably bring the most competition, too.

Lance deserves a second chance since he was drafted as a raw, toolsy player who didn't get much time to really develop. The Panthers won't be starting him, but he could do well working with Canales and potentially starting if things go wrong with Young.