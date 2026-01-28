Panthers QB Bryce Young 'Needs to Prove it' in 2026, PFF Analyst Claims

Seeing Bank of America Stadium host a playoff game was a wild sight, considering not all that long ago, it felt like the Panthers were light-years away from being in a position to do so. Now that they've gotten their taste of the postseason, expectations from the fan base and from within will rise, as they should.

There may not be a single player on the roster who will be under more pressure in 2026 than quarterback Bryce Young. He'll be entering his fourth year in the league, and the jury is still out on whether or not he can be the guy to take Carolina to that next level.

John Kosko shares the same opinion, dubbing Young as a quarterback who "needs to prove it" in his recent story on Pro Football Focus.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"While Panthers fans came out of 2025 feeling optimistic after hosting a wild-card playoff game and coming one possession away from knocking off arguably the best team in the NFL, the broader reality is less rosy. Carolina still finished with a losing record and emerged from a three-way tie in a weak NFC South with a quarterback whose performance swung wildly from week to week.

"From Week 9 on, Bryce Young posted passing grades of 37.6, 34.3, 90.4, 86.2 and everything in between. Young has clearly flashed high-end ability, but the lack of consistency remains the defining issue — and it’s something he must prove he can overcome in 2026."

I don't want to discount the progress Young has made since he first stepped in the league because each year, he has upped his game. However, I think we can all agree that for a former No. 1 overall pick, he hasn't played up to that standard just yet.

There were twelve games this season where Young failed to eclipse the 200-yard mark. Twelve. You can take it for what it's worth, but I believe Dave Canales was doing his best to protect Young's confidence, which is why we saw such a limited sample size of throws beyond the sticks or 20+ yards downfield.

The game is not all about stats, of course, but it does paint a fairly accurate picture. In big moments, Young does tend to come through, which is what provides the fans with some optimism. The problem is that it doesn't show up throughout the entirety of the game as much as you'd like. Rarely do you see him take over a game or deliver the knock out punch when a team is on the ropes. That's the next step in his development, and if it comes, he'll be the face of this franchise for years to come.

