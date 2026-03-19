Stop the Panic Over Jaelan Phillips' Massive $120M Panthers Contract

Early in free agency, the Carolina Panthers pushed their chips to the center of the table to land one of the best pass rushers available in Jaelan Phillips, even beating out the Philadelphia Eagles, who were more than interested in bringing him back.

The two sides agreed to a four-year, $120M deal, and the price of his addition has people in the Carolinas nervous that Dan Morgan overspent for a player who has dealt with some injuries in recent years and hasn’t had elite sack production.

While the concerns are valid, when it comes to pass rushers, you know going into it that you’re going to be paying a pretty coin and will often spend more than you would like to get the guy that you want. Finding elite, consistent pass rushers is not easy, which is what makes them such a priority for every team in every draft in every off-season during free agency.

The Panthers were one of the least successful teams in getting after the quarterback a year ago and had to do something about it. Obviously, they will need him to produce more than the five sacks he totaled last year with the Dolphins and Eagles, but the one thing defense coordinator Ejiro Evero can count on is that he will be disruptive and force opposing quarterbacks to rush their decisions.

Last year alone, he totaled 76 pressures according to Pro Football Focus, in addition to 60 QB hurries and 11 hits. For reference, Derrick Brown led the way for the Panthers this past season in pressures with 39. Rookie Nic Scourton had the second-most with 31, and then DJ Wonnum and A'Shawn Robinson each had 31 before a huge drop-off to Tershawn Wharton at 19.

The Panthers were never going to make a trade for Maxx Crosby or some other big-time name, so in order to get a strong presence off the edge with limited options on the market, landing Phillips at $120M is not as risky as it may seem.

It’s not like they’re throwing the bag at someone who is past his prime or doesn’t fill a major need for them. The worst-case scenario is he gives the Panthers five or six sacks a year, yet still generates a ton of pressure as he did a year ago, which will still open things up on the other side and create more opportunities for Derrick Brown on the interior.