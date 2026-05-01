Formerly Mediocre Panthers Defense Is Way Better Than You Think

Talk about equal time? Earlier this week, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report ranked the NFL’s offenses following the 2026 draft. The Carolina Panthers checked in at No. 27, no exactly a ranking dripping with flattery.

On Thursday, it as colleague Gary Davenport to drop some knowledge. He handled the other side of the ball, and when it came to Dave Canales’s reigning NFC South champions, coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit could be found at a mediocre 19th.

Panthers gave big bucks to an edge rusher and Pro Bowl linebacker

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“Edge-rusher Jaelan Phillips got one of the biggest contracts of free agency: $30 million a season over four years to anchor a defensive front that also includes defensive tackle Derrick Brown. The Panthers also splurged at linebacker, giving Devin Lloyd big bucks to stabilize a group that was a weak spot for the team last year.”

Phillips remained healthy this past season and made a difference for the NFC East champion Eagles after being dealt to Philadelphia by the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, Lloyd was a first-time Pro Bowler for the surprising Jaguars, who led the NFL in rushing defense in 2025.

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“There’s some talent in the secondary in the likes of cornerback Jaycee Horn and safety Tre’von Moehrig,” added Davenport, “and corner Mike Jackson is a capable veteran. The Panthers have the potential to outperform this ranking. But Phillips has to live up to his contract and the linebackers have to be more consistent in 2026 for that to be the case.”

Dan Morgan added a pair of very talented defenders in the draft

It’s hard to argue the latter, but to be fair it would be wise to mention last year’s co-sack leader in 2025 second-round pick in Nic Scourton, as well as a pair of players that general manager Dan Morgan grabbed in the second- and fifth-round, respectively. Pairing Brown with rookie Lee Hunter (2-Texas Tech) would not only make for a formidable duo of the inside of the defensive front, it could make life much easier for Phillips and Scourton, as well as Lloyd.

A little Zakee Wheatley footage for your review. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/UC7aYdZBzj — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) April 25, 2026

There’s also former Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley, who could supplant veteran Nick Scott for the starting job opposite Moehrig. He’s a versatile defender who could line up in various spots in the secondary.

Carolina’s pass rush must show major improvement in 2026

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If Carolina can get any semblance of a consistent pass rush (the Panthers have an NFL-low 89 sacks dating back to 2023) and harass opposing quarterbacks into mistakes, that would make life easier for Bryce Young and the offense. Under Canales, the team has just 38 takeaways (21 in 2025) in 34 regular-season games these last two seasons.

As Davenport mentioned, this is a defense that has the potential to be better than the league’s 19th-ranked group. If newcomers Phillips, Lloyd, Hunter, and Wheatley perform as advertised, it would not be a shock to see this defense (16th in the NFL in fewest yards allowed this past season) emerge as a Top 10