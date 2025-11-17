Why Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales is not off the hot seat yet
After an 0-2 start, it seemed like Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales might be on the hot seat. All the progress from last season seemed to have evaporated, and part of it was because he didn't use the preseason to get this team ready to play.
A hot streak in the middle of the season, as well as a massive bounce-back win on the road after a crushing letdown last week, helped cool that seat, but is it cold yet? One insider believes it isn't, thanks to the tough sledding ahead.
Panthers' difficult schedule will reveal temperature of Dave Canales' seat
The Panthers have essentially one game left against a mediocre team, and it's the New Orleans Saints, who just made them look silly in Charlotte last week. The schedule ahead is the hardest any team has down the stretch. The opponent winning percentage is .569, and that's with the Saints included.
Schedule-makers did them no favors by putting the 49ers, Buccaneers (twice), Rams, and Seahawks all in the final six weeks. And ultimately, how the Panthers fare in those games will determine if Dave Canales' seat has really cooled.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan wrote, "The Carolina Panthers (6-5) are back above .500 with a dramatic overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The club completed the season sweep of their division rival and is second in the NFC South, just a game behind the Buccaneers in the loss column (6-4). Carolina has been one of the surprise teams of the 2025 season, and Dave Canales has been getting the most out of his roster, particularly with quarterback Bryce Young. All of that has cooled what had previously been one of the hotter seats in the NFL."
But he labeled the idea that Canales has removed himself from the hot seat entirely an "overreaction." He continued, "The road in front of the Panthers is very difficult as they face the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams over the next two weeks before their Week 14 bye. Over the final month, they have two divisional matchups against the Buccaneers and a contest against the Seattle Seahawks. That rough schedule in the second half could end the 2025 campaign on a low note, leaving questions about Canales' future despite this positive run at the moment."
At this point, it's safe to predict a win against the Saints, and splitting with the Buccaneers, who are not a great unit this year, is likely. That leaves the Panthers with eight wins, but winning one of those NFC West matchups is going to be hard, and the Panthers could end poorly.