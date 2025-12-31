Every possible 2025 playoff matchup for Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are in the driver's seat for the NFC South title. They've not yet shown that they're really the team to beat in the division, but they still have the best shot at it and multiple paths into the postseason.

They're 8-8 and have a 4:30 matchup in Florida with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday that largely decides it. Several other matchups among NFC teams will determine which opponent they face should they get into the playoffs.

Who the Panthers could face in the NFC playoffs

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

If the Carolina Panthers win the NFC South, they can only be the four seed. They have no path to a higher seed since the Philadelphia Eagles won last week and the Panthers lost. They're going to face the five seed no matter what.

That could be a few different teams, though. One such possible opponent is quite familiar: the Seattle Seahawks. If they lose on Saturday night to the San Francisco 49ers, the Hawks will fly to Charlotte for the second time in a manner of a few weeks.

If the San Francisco 49ers lose, they would be the five seed and would travel to face the Panthers in a rematch of that Monday Night Football contest in San Francisco in Week 12.

But if the 49ers lose and the Los Angeles Rams win, then the Rams will visit Carolina in a rematch of that thrilling Week 13 win by the Panthers. No matter what, the Panthers will get a rematch with an NFC West opponent.

The Green Bay Packers, another team the Panthers faced this year, are locked into the seventh seed, so there's no scenario where they travel to Charlotte and try to get revenge. If the Panthers win, they'll see an NFC West team.

How the Panthers can clinch the NFC South

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) with the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) defend in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dave Canales' crew have a few options in terms of playoff clinching scenarios. For them, it is win and get in. Should the Panthers win on Saturday, they'll be outright division champs and the four seed in the NFC.

That's not the only path in, though. They can also get in with a loss and an Atlanta Falcons win the following day over the New Orleans Saints, who have won four in a row. If the Panthers lose and the Falcons tie, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the South.

Should the Panthers and Buccaneers tie, the Panthers will get in by virtue of having a slightly better record. 8-8-1 is better than 7-9-1, so the Panthers would be outright champions.

