Why Panthers Could Regret Letting D.J. Wonnum Head to Detroit Lions

This offseason, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan inked highly-regarded edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal. It’s the latest attempt by the front office to rectify a problem that the team has had in recent seasons.

In 2023, Carolina finished with an NFL-low 27 sacks, which is one reason they added D.J. Wonnum in free agency that offseason. A fourth-round draft choice by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, he played in 62 regular-season contests for the Purple Gang. The University of South Carolina product totaled 23.0 sacks, knocked down 11 passes, forced a pair of fumbles and recovered a fumble.

The start of Wonnum’s career in Carolina was delayed by injuries. He missed the first nine games in 2024, but returned to start in the club’s final eight contests. He finished with 37 tackles, and was third on the team with four sacks—trailing only Jadeveon Clowney and A’Shawn Robinson, each with just 5.5 QB traps.

Dave Canales’s team missed veteran Jadeveon Clowney in 2025

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Of course, Clowney was released by Carolina last offseason and eventually latched on with the Dallas Cowboys, who signed him after the team’s second game of 2025. He was somewhat of a bright spot on a team that allowed a league-high 511 points, surrendered 59 offensive touchdowns, and gave up the most passing yards in the league.

All told, Clowney played in 13 games and made a half-dozen starts. He finished with 41 tackles and team-high 8.5 sacks. He knocked down four passes, forced a fumble, and recovered two others. It’s interesting to note that he finished as Pro Football Focus’ No. 16 edge performer this past season, earning the same grade (79.2) as the Chargers’ Khalil Mack and the Broncos’ Nik Bonitto, and just behind the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby (79.7).

Would the Panthers have been wise to re-sign D.J. Wonnum?

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) reacts with cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The point here is that perhaps the Panthers may have given up too soon on Clowney, and perhaps have done the same with Wonnum—now a member of the Detroit Lions via a one-year deal.

Morgan stressed youth last offseason. He inked four-year pro Patrick Jones II (Vikings) in free agency, then used back-to-back draft choices last April to select Nic Scourton (2-Texas A&M)—who tied for the team lead with only five sacks—and disappointing Princely Umanmielen (3-Mississippi). Perhaps the rookie duo could have picked up some pointers from the 12-year pro?

Yes, Wonnum played in 16 games, made 15 starts, and finished with 42 tackles and a mere three sacks this past season. He also started the playoff loss to the Rams and finished with five stops. Of course, Jones had minimal impact in four games this past season.

All told, when you amass the fewest sacks in the league (89) since 2023, it’s perhaps to leave no stone unturned. Wonnum obviously didn’t have the same impact this past season as he did the second half of 2024, but he may have been a nice insurance policy in case Jones doesn’t regain his 2024 form when he totaled a career-best seven sacks with the Vikings.