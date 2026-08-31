5 Most Painful Cuts from Panthers' Final 53-Man Roster (& Why They Didn't Make It)

The Carolina Panthers, after a lengthy delay, finally announced their 53-man roster on Sunday night. There were some shockers, including some rather painful cuts. Here are the worst, as well as a look at why these players might've been left off.

LB Trevin Wallace

Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is an absolute shocker. Trevin Wallace was in competition to start, and now he's off the 53-man roster entirely. It doesn't seem too likely that he will clear waivers and come back to the practice squad, but it's possible.

He is likely on the outs because of the arrival of Bobby Okereke. Even though he was signed two days ago, the Panthers want him over Wallace. With Claudin Cherilus being able to play special teams, too, Wallace was apparently left out in the cold.

EDGE Cam Gill

There's real depth at edge, so this one isn't a huge shock. However, Cam Gill seemed poised to make the roster. He was really quite good this preseason, including in the finale against the Houston Texans. Alas, too many bodies left him without a place.

The Panthers may have released him to immediately sign him to the practice squad. The depth plays a role, but because he's listed as a vested veteran, it's easier to get him on the practice squad to have him in case of emergency than other players.

S Isaiah Simmons

This one is also a huge surprise. Isaiah Simmons was a standout special teamer and a solid contributor on defense. His hybrid skills and dominance on special teams made it seem like he was an absolute lock for the roster.

He is also listed as a vested veteran, so the Panthers are likely hoping he sticks around on the practice squad and can come up when needed. That's essentially what he did last season after he was signed. The Panthers just currently have a lot of safeties (though not a lot of linebackers, so it remains a head-scratcher).

CB Corey Thornton

Corey Thornton also suffered a fall from grace like Trevin Wallace. Last year, before he tore his ACL, the ex-UDFA had apparently won the nickel job. Fast forward to today, and he lost the starting spot to Chau Smith-Wade and was then cut entirely.

He struggled this preseason. He may not have been the same after the injury, but his coverage was very lackluster, and Smith-Wade's wasn't. Sometimes it's as simple as that, especially if the Panthers want to mix Jaycee Horn into the slot some.

WR Ja'seem Reed

From catching touchdowns to the waiver wire. Ja'seem Reed was a standout player this preseason, but it wasn't enough. The Panthers opted to keep Brycen Tremayne, Jimmy Horn Jr., and John Metchie over him.

We're going to chalk this one up to two things. First, he got hurt and missed some time. If you're fighting for a roster spot, that just won't help. Second, he didn't stand out as much on special teams as John Metchie and Jimmy Horn. As a WR6 or WR7, that matters. It made the difference.