7 Players to Watch in Panthers’ Preseason Finale vs. Texans

The Carolina Panthers announced earlier this week that the starters would not play the preseason finale against the Houston Texans. This is probably a mistake, but what it does provide is a chance for all the roster hopefuls and those fighting for starting jobs to really showcase themselves.

So, while we won't get a chance to see Bryce Young, Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, Tetairoa McMillan, or any other starter, we will get to see some key depth pieces stake their claims. Here's who in particular is worth keeping an eye on.

WRs Jimmy Horn Jr., John Metchie, Ja'seem Reed

Carolina Panthers wide receiver John Metchie III (13) prior to the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The battle for the final few WR spots on the roster is coming down to the wire. We expect Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, and Brycen Tremayne to make it easily. The final two or three spots are hotly contested between these three and more.

It is unlikely all three of these wideouts make the team. John Metchie may be the odd man out, but Ja'seem Reed needs a good showing after getting hurt, too. Jimmy Horn seems the safest, but things can change quickly.

DL Aaron Hall

Interior defensive lineman Aaron Hall has had a quiet but strong preseason. He hasn't made big plays, but he's been consistent and he's put in the work. The defensive line is thin, but we're not convinced that both he and Elijah Garcia will make it. So, Hall is a player to watch on Friday as he makes his final argument to be added to the roster as a UDFA.

RB AJ Dillon

We expect AJ Dillon to make the roster, but can we really feel safe about the Panthers keeping four running backs? The logic here is simply that Dillon has played so well that he deserves a spot. But if he doesn't play as well on Friday night, then he may not be as safe as he once was. Therefore, there's a lot riding on this one.

EDGE Princely Umanmielen

Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen (3) during Fanfest | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Princely Umanmielen has been so good, we're frankly surprised there's not more chatter for him to start over Pat Jones. He's in no danger of being cut, but the second-year edge could force the Panthers to make a tough decision if he puts together another quality outing against the Texans.

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

What in the world is going to happen with Ja'Tavion Sanders? With Darren Waller, Mitchell Evans, and Tommy Tremble (plus potentially Feleipe Franks), he feels like the odd man out. Rumors swirl that the Panthers are shopping him, so this could be his last chance to be a Panther. It could also raise his trade value or change the team's mind. There's a variety of outcomes here for the young tight end.