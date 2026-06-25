Panthers Can Finally Add Another Tight End in Proposed 3-Team Trade

The Carolina Panthers have already had a fantastic offseason up to this point, but there's still something missing in the locker room. The Panthers offense could be much improved this season, with another year of Bryce Young's development.

Tetairoa McMillan improving off his Offensive Rookie of the Year season. Jalen Coker becomes one of the more productive WR2's in the NFL, and the backfield duo of Jonathon Brooks and Chuba Hubbard surprises fans and produces well.

All these scenarios are on the table, and yet the Panthers would still be missing something on offense. The missing piece is a go-to tight end, a tight end who can be a real weapon as a pass catcher and play the majority of snaps.

Panthers Can Trade For Cole Kmet at Budget Price

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Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox dropped some hypothetical three-team trades that would turn the NFL upside down. One of those trades involved the Panthers adding a tight end, which is clearly not just a glaring hole for Panthers fans but the national media as well.

The proposed trade involves the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals. Carolina would receive Bears' tight end Cole Kmet, Chicago would receive Cardinals' pass rusher Josh Sweat, and Arizona would receive 2027 fourth-round picks from both the Panthers and Bears.

The deal makes sense for all parties. The Bears add to their pass rush, creating an even more threatening defense that can complement the Ben Johnson offense. Carolina adds a true TE1, a reliable pass catcher with productive seasons in the past. Kmet wouldn't have to worry about getting fewer reps than another TE, as he did in Chicago with Colston Loveland breaking out as a rookie.

Why the Panthers Need a True Go-To Tight End

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The Panthers haven't had a tight end who totaled over 500 yards since 2019. That tight end was Greg Olsen, the best tight end in the history of the franchise. In 2025, the Panthers' three tight ends combined for 610 receiving yards.

Carolina has to find a tight end that can be reliable on every offensive possession, and give Carolina a true red-zone and short-yardage threat. A go-to tight end not only helps Bryce Young, but can open things up for the receivers. Defensive coordinators will have another element of the passing game to plan for outside of just Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

This should be a no-brainer move for the Panthers, and honestly, it shouldn't even have to take a three-team trade to make it happen. Kmet needs a new home and a new opportunity to be a TE1, and Carolina needs to have a pulse in the tight ends room.