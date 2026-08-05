The Panthers You Should (and Should Not) Prioritize in Fantasy Football Drafts

By now, it's fully fantasy football season. Even those waiting for injuries to pass in camp are drafting pretty soon, and that means it's good to start looking at which Carolina Panthers ought to be on your radar as a fantasy manager.

Should: Tetairoa McMillan

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) covers Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL's Bobby Kownack described Tetairoa McMillan as the safest wide receiver to target outside the first couple of rounds. He's not a Ja'Marr Chase-level WR, but he's an excellent fantasy option despite less-than-ideal circumstances.

He isn't in a high-volume passing offense, and Jalen Coker is good. Despite all that, McMillan was great last year and looks even better so far. He might be the Panthers player you have to target.

Should not: Xavier Legette

The Panthers' offense figures to be more dynamic and open with Brad Idzik, and there could be a lot more deep shots dialed up. Xavier Legette looks good in camp, and he's settled in as the WR3 deep threat now.

None of that undoes what has been an abysmal two-year run at the NFL level, though. And being the WR3 in a low-volume offense is not good for fantasy. He will have some big weeks where he catches a 40-yard touchdown, but you can live without him.

Should: Jonathon Brooks

Jonathon Brooks might be the RB1 by the time the season ends. Even if he doesn't overtake Chuba Hubbard for the starter role, he's an excellent handcuff since Hubbard was both hurt and bad in 2025.

Hubbard might bounce back, but Brooks looks like the better of the two backs so far. Brooks is more dynamic, better out of the backfield in the passing game, and more electric in open space. All of that will help in fantasy.

Should not: Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during Fanfest | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is written with all love and with the plan to target Bryce Young as a backup QB in the late rounds of fantasy drafts, but Bryce Young does not need to be a fantasy priority for you. He could be a sleeper pick and a solid backup, but that shouldn't be a priority.

He was sometimes fantasy relevant in 2025, and he will likely have plenty of big weeks where he could carry your team. But that's not enough to make him a priority, especially when the Panthers' offense figures to still be run-heavy.

Should: Jalen Coker

Jalen Coker should be on your radar, but with a caveat. When on the field towards the end of last season, Coker arguably outplayed Tetairoa McMillan. If he's healthy, don't sleep on a big year from Coker.

However, McMillan is still the top target, and WR2 in a passing attack that's mediocre right now is not the most ideal for fantasy. In deeper leagues or in later rounds, though, Coker is a sleeper you'll absolutely want to keep an eye out for.

Should not: Chuba Hubbard

We're all hoping that Chuba Hubbard can bounce back, but he was so injured last year and inefficient even when he was healthy. None of it points to an elite season in 2026, although he was quite good in 2024.

Still, with Brooks eating into his role, it's just not worth it to spend starting RB-level capital on Hubbard when you can get Brooks for much cheaper. Hubbard might be the starter, but he's not the most fantasy-relevant RB on the roster.