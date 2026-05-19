Panthers' Defense Suffers Blow with Tershawn Wharton Injury But Can Easily Survive It

The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in the NFL in 2024, and part of that was a historically bad run defense. In free agency, they targeted that weakness with several run-stopping players.

Perhaps the most interesting was former Kansas City Chiefs IDL Tershawn Wharton. A two-time champion, Wharton signed a three-year, $45 million deal. In year two of that contract, Wharton's set to miss a huge chunk of time.

Per source, while Wharton’s timeline remains uncertain, he is expected to play in 2026. https://t.co/1w1bQvbLDB — Joe Person (@josephperson) May 15, 2026

He had neck surgery, which is never a good thing. He is expected to play again in 2026, but that still means he will be out for a majority of the year. This certainly seems, on paper, like a pretty substantial blow.

However, it's not as big a blow as one might think, and the Panthers are equipped decently well to handle it.

Losing Tershawn Wharton won't hurt Panthers as much as it seems

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (92) talks to the media after practice at training camp | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Losing a starting defender for what is likely to be over half a season is not ideal, especially when that defender is signed for two more seasons at $15 million AAV. Tershawn Wharton was supposed to be an important figure.

But here's why the Panthers aren't going to suffer too greatly: Wharton was awful. He recorded a dreadful, abysmal, horrendous 43.0 PFF graded in his first year with the team. He was genuinely terrible.

Plus, he missed eight games last season, and the Panthers did a decent job without him. So him missing half the season is not exactly something the Panthers are unfamiliar with, and he was practically a detriment to their defense anyway.

The only thing this really does is affect the depth. Lee Hunter was drafted, but he's likely to be the nose tackle. That can allow Bobby Brown III to shift over and take Wharton's place on the opposite side of Derrick Brown.

But that only leaves Cam'ron Jackson, a 2025 fifth-round pick, as depth. UDFA Aaron Hall now has a really good chance of making the roster, but that's still not the kind of depth the Panthers would like.

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Cam Jackson (55) on the field in the third quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It may force them to inquire about external solutions. They're not exactly flush with cash, but there are options. They could cut Pat Jones to save $4.75 million and sign David Onyemata or Larry Ogunjobi. That would honestly do a really good job of replacing Wharton.

In fact, in some ways, it might even be an upgrade. Losing Wharton does provide the Panthers with an unfortunate setback, but there's an opportunity to fix it and maybe even improve the defense as a result.