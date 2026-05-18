5 Bold Predictions for the Carolina Panthers in 2026

The Carolina Panthers enter 2026 with the highest expectations ever in the Bryce Young-Dave Canales era, thanks to a reloaded defense and some more depth on offense. The Panthers should take a step up. Here are five bold predictions for the Panthers this upcoming season.

1. Bryce Young Makes First Pro-Bowl

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reflects before an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bryce Young has steadily improved every season of his career, and while there have been some real lows in his tenure with the Panthers, the growth is evident, and the next step forward is becoming more consistent, and not only performing under high pressure, but also managing an entire game.

Bryce Young widens his touchdown-to-interception ratio this season, throws 29 touchdowns on the season, and gets the last available QB spot in the 2027 Pro Bowl.

2. Jaelan Phillips Records 10+ Sacks

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jaelan Phillips has always been great when it comes to bringing pressure, but the high sack total season hasn't come to fruition yet. This season, that changes. Phillips has been healthy for a full season now, has gotten his big contract, and, alongside Nic Scourton, and the interior led by Derrick Brown and Lee Hunter, will find those sacks in 2026.

3. Panthers Defense Finishes Top 10

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs on the field before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The defense has been the headline of the Panthers' offseason, adding Jaelan Phillips as the premier pass rusher, adding an All-Pro linebacker in Devin Lloyd, who will be a leader on the defense, and improving the Panthers' pass coverage.

Carolina now has elite talent on all three levels of the defense: Phillips and Derrick Brown on the defensive line, Lloyd in the second level, and then the outstanding corner duo of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on the third level. The Panthers defense hasn't been this complete in years, and now it's primed to shift forward from a mediocre defense, to a great defense.

4. Jonathon Brooks Takes the RB1 Spot

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) walk on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jonathon Brooks has dealt with as much adversity in two seasons as anyone, and is now entering the 2026 season fully healthy, looking great according to Panthers GM Dan Morgan, and if fully healthy, is the most explosive back in the Carolina RB room.

Brooks will likely ease into the season when it comes to how many reps he gets compared to Chuba Hubbard, but if Hubbard has another subpar start, and Brooks shows flashes early, then the pecking order in the RB will flip, and Brooks will bring more flair and explosive play potential to the backfield.

5. Panthers Sweep Buccaneers in 2026

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In 2025, the Panthers only swept only one of their division opponents, which was the Atlanta Falcons. In 2026, the season sweep happens against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The feeling around the league is that the Bucs have plateaued, have hit their ceiling, and now their star WR, Mike Evans, has departed.

The Bucs still have Emeka Egbuka, who had a scorching start to the 2025 season, but ended the year on a bad note, and then Chris Godwin is still on the roster, but is now 30 years old and has dealt with recent injuries. So theres some uncertainy to how explosive this Bucs offense could be in 2026.

Combine those factors with the Panthers reloading their defense, and they will sweep Tampa Bay, which will be two massive steps toward repeating as NFC South champions.