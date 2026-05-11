Predicting the Best Rookie on the Carolina Panthers in 2026

The 2026 NFL draft is more than two weeks into the rear view mirror, but understandably evaluations and grades on the 257 selections and the 32 draft classes continues to come in.

Hence, Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated has put his spin on what the clubs have done. He’s selected the best rookie for each of the clubs, and also drops hints on some of the team’s other choices.

Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan and the team have recovered their share of kudos for a job well done in late April. Once again, he addressed both sides of the ball. The club drafted a tackle, wide receiver and center, and used the other four selections on defensive help.

Panthers' second-round DT Lee Hunter could be a huge upgrade

If practice is any indication of what’s to come on game day, expect #Panthers rookie DT Lee Hunter to bring the “juice.”



“I feel like energy just rubs off me.” @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/yXWOuxH1di — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) May 8, 2026

When it came to Flick’s choice for Carolina’s top rookie this upcoming season, he opted for the massive second-round interior defender from Texas Tech in Lee Hunter.

“Carolina has uncertainty at left tackle,” explained Flick, “which could accelerate first-round pick Monroe Freeling into the starting lineup. But Freeling would also benefit from a quasi-redshirt year, while Hunter, a second-round pick, is a pro-ready nose tackle. He’s a force at 6’3’ and 318 pounds with 33 1/4” arms, and he has tons of power in his hands, which helps him collapse pockets and discard blockers in the run game. Watch out for fifth-round safety Zakee Wheatley here, too.”

A Derrick Brown/Lee Hunter combo could be a handful for opposing offenses

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Last offseason, Morgan added veteran defensive tackles Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III in free agency, as well as Cam Jackson (Florida) in the fifth round. While Derrick Brown looked like his 2023 Pro Bowl self after missing nearly the entire 2024 season, the aforementioned newcomers didn’t make much of an impression. Hence Morgan opted of the aggressive Hunter, who could pair inside with Brown and give coordinator Ejiro Evero’s run defense a much-needed boost.

Better play from the defensive line will aid Carolina’s pass rush

Good stuff from @LanceZierlein on how Lee Hunter is going to help out the #Panthers defense



✅✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/JI6Go6RmdR — (Thomas) threes&tds (@threesandtds24) April 29, 2026

Also, as NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein adeptly points out, the Hunter/Brown combination could make like a lot easier for Carolina’s new 1-2 pass-rushing combination in second-year pro Nic Scourton and 2026 free-agent addition Jaelan Phillips. The Panthers have struggled in recent years to chase down opposing quarterbacks (Brown and Scourton tied for the team lead with 5.0 sacks in 2025). The team has amassed a combined 89 sacks since 2023, the fewest in the league.

This is a defense that was the worst in the league in 2024 and improved to 20th in the NFL this past season in terms of total yards per game allowed. Carolina allowed 40 offensive touchdowns in 2025, a big improvement from the previous year (59).

Dave Canales's Panthers are certainly making progress on this side of the ball. The addition of Hunter could add up to a huge step forward.