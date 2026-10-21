Panthers’ Experienced Linebacker Duo Has Emerged as a Force

The Carolina Panthers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday looking for their third straight win. The team returned from its off week this past Sunday and shut down the Jalen Hurts-less Philadelphia Eagles. Dave Canales’s club outgained the Birds, 399-222, in total yards in what proved to be a 25-14 victory.

Panthers’ defense has stood out after a rocky start

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Six weeks into the season, the Panthers own a 3-2 record and are all alone in first place in the NFC South. The team has won two three straight and three of their last four games following a 59-37 home loss to the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Bryce Young has played exceptional football all season, and Ejiro Evero’s defensive unit has settled in since that forgettable start.

General manager Dan Morgan added several new faces to this side of the ball via free agency in March, and another notable performer after the conclusion of the preseason. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (Eagles) inked a four-year, $120 million deal, while 2025 Pro Bowler Devin Lloyd (Jaguars) signed a three-year, $42 million contract.

Finally, Bobby Okereke—late of the New York Giants—joined the club in late August via a one-year, $ 1.5 million deal. It’s the latter two linebackers that have combined to make a huge impact.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and Bobby Okereke have been difference makers

DEVIN LLOYD JUST HAD ONE OF THE GREATEST LINEBACKER PERFORMANCES IN NFL HISTORY



9 TKL, 2 TFL, 2 INT, 1 SACK, 1 TD, 1 QBH, 3 PD



Carolina may have landed one of the best defensive pickups of the offseason. pic.twitter.com/4BGRbQ7jxq — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 20, 2026

Lloyd leads Carolina with 35 tackles, despite the fact that he missed the Week 3 game at Cleveland. There’s also a pair of sacks, two interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), four quarterback hits, and three passes defensed.

Okereke is right behind Lloyd with 34 stops. He’s totaled one sack, a pair of QB hits, one pick, a forced fumble, and four passes defensed. In Sunday’s victory at Philadelphia, he led Carolina with eight stops, three of those for losses, and knocked down two passes.

1st and 10 · Philadelphia Eagles

Tanner McKee (@McKeeTmckee) is sacked at PHI 15 for an 11-yard loss by Bobby Okereke (@BobbyOkereke)https://t.co/p3gaDF1CnOpic.twitter.com/NWlRQomQPK — Panthers at Eagles (@CARvsPHI) October 18, 2026

On the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage, he dropped quarterback Tanner McKee for an 11-yard loss and set the tone for a game in which Nick Sirianni’s team was limited to just 3.6 yards per play.

Best LB duos in the NFL through Week 6:



1. Lloyd/Okereke (CAR)

2. Jones/Thomas (SEA)

3. Edmunds/Reese (NYG)

4. Smith/Simpson (BAL)

5. Oluokun/Miller (JAX)



Carolina's LB duo ranked 22nd in these same categories in 2025. Now it's first. Incredible upgrade by Dan Morgan this… pic.twitter.com/mjD8ccCW4W — Cory Puckett (@PuckettTakes) October 20, 2026

Ejiro Evero’s defense is a unit on the rise

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After six weeks of play, Lloyd is Pro Football Focus’ 14th-ranked linebacker with a 71.8 grade, while Okereke is just two spots below him (70.5).

Again, this has been a much-improved defense still that Week 1 home debacle against Caleb Williams and company. In their last four outings, the Panthers have given up a total of 64 points and surrendered only six offensive touchdowns. That’s a far cry from allowing 552 yards and eight offensive TDs in 60 minutes of play vs. the Bears..

Thanks to these two key offseason additions, as well as contributions from other newcomers, Carolina’s defense appears to finally be making some significant strides.