Panthers’ Week 1 Defensive Disaster Becoming a Distant Memory
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In 2024, the Carolina Panthers fielded one of the worst defensive units in the league in recent memory. The team was dead last in total defense and rushing defense in terms of yards allowed. The team gave up 534 points, the most in a single season in NFL history. Coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit gave up 59 offensive touchdowns, including a league-high 35 through the air.
The following offseason, general manager Dan Morgan used free agency to add defensive linemen Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, pass rusher Patrick Jones II, and physical safety Tre’von Moehrig. The draft brought edge rushers Nic Scourton (2-Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (3-Mississippi). The Panthers improved to 16th in the NFL in fewest total yards allowed, and 20th vs. the run.
Panthers’ new-look defense got off to a rough start in Week 1
Now comes the 2026 offseason. Morgan opened up the checkbook in a big way. He inked edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal and 2025 Pro Bowler Devin Lloyd to a three-year, $42 million contract. In August, he added New York Giants’ castoff Bobby Okereke.
Dave Canales’s team welcomed the Chicago Bears to Bank of America Stadium on the opening Sunday of the season in a clash of defending division champions. The contest produced a combined 96 points, but the Bears had 59 of those in a 22-point road victory. It was the most points allowed by the Panthers in a game in the franchise’s 32-year history.
Chicago’s offense gained a whopping 552 yards—291 yards on the ground—and averaged an imposing 7.9 yards per play. Ben Johnson’s club scored at least 14 points in each quarter. All told, not a good start for Canales’ club.
Ejiro Evero’s defense has bounced back in impressive fashion
Talk about a turnaround? Carolina apparently learned a lot after facing Chicago’s potent attack. And this has been a much different defense ever since. In their last four contests, the Panthers have allowed a combined 64 points and six offensive TDs while permitting just 304.8 yards per game. In fact, Evero’s defense has limited three of its last four opponents to fewer than 300 yards of total offense.
The run defense has gotten better on a weekly basis. In their last four contests, Canales’s team has given up 157, 132, 46, and 35 yards on the ground, respectively. And while the club hasn’t come up with a takeaway in their last two games, the Panthers have played turnover-free in those contests.
It will be interesting to see if the recent progress continues this Sunday when the NFC South leaders host the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.