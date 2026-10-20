Panthers’ Week 1 Defensive Disaster Becoming a Distant Memory

In 2024, the Carolina Panthers fielded one of the worst defensive units in the league in recent memory. The team was dead last in total defense and rushing defense in terms of yards allowed. The team gave up 534 points, the most in a single season in NFL history. Coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit gave up 59 offensive touchdowns, including a league-high 35 through the air.

The following offseason, general manager Dan Morgan used free agency to add defensive linemen Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, pass rusher Patrick Jones II, and physical safety Tre’von Moehrig. The draft brought edge rushers Nic Scourton (2-Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (3-Mississippi). The Panthers improved to 16th in the NFL in fewest total yards allowed, and 20th vs. the run.

Panthers’ new-look defense got off to a rough start in Week 1

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now comes the 2026 offseason. Morgan opened up the checkbook in a big way. He inked edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal and 2025 Pro Bowler Devin Lloyd to a three-year, $42 million contract. In August, he added New York Giants’ castoff Bobby Okereke.

Dave Canales’s team welcomed the Chicago Bears to Bank of America Stadium on the opening Sunday of the season in a clash of defending division champions. The contest produced a combined 96 points, but the Bears had 59 of those in a 22-point road victory. It was the most points allowed by the Panthers in a game in the franchise’s 32-year history.

Posting #Bears top 3 plays of every game, in the 2026 season.



Week 1: Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers



🏈 #1:



Caleb Williams with the handoff to Kyle Monangai. Monangai runs up the middle, breaks the tackle for a 61 yard rushing touchdown.



THIS WAS AN AWESOME RUN!!! 🤩



🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/u7FmZHA5Kn — A Monster Of The Midway 1985🏈 (@ForeverBearDown) September 16, 2026

Chicago’s offense gained a whopping 552 yards—291 yards on the ground—and averaged an imposing 7.9 yards per play. Ben Johnson’s club scored at least 14 points in each quarter. All told, not a good start for Canales’ club.

Ejiro Evero’s defense has bounced back in impressive fashion

1st and 10 · Philadelphia Eagles

Tanner McKee (@McKeeTmckee) is sacked at PHI 15 for an 11-yard loss by Bobby Okereke (@BobbyOkereke)https://t.co/p3gaDF1CnOpic.twitter.com/NWlRQomQPK — Panthers at Eagles (@CARvsPHI) October 18, 2026

Talk about a turnaround? Carolina apparently learned a lot after facing Chicago’s potent attack. And this has been a much different defense ever since. In their last four contests, the Panthers have allowed a combined 64 points and six offensive TDs while permitting just 304.8 yards per game. In fact, Evero’s defense has limited three of its last four opponents to fewer than 300 yards of total offense.

The run defense has gotten better on a weekly basis. In their last four contests, Canales’s team has given up 157, 132, 46, and 35 yards on the ground, respectively. And while the club hasn’t come up with a takeaway in their last two games, the Panthers have played turnover-free in those contests.

It will be interesting to see if the recent progress continues this Sunday when the NFC South leaders host the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.