Panthers Jonathon Brooks Has a Lot to Prove, but His Job's Not at Risk

One major question mark around the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2026 season is running back Jonathon Brooks. Brooks, the former 46th pick in the NFL Draft out of Texas, has dealt with as much adversity as anyone ever has in the NFL to start his career, two ACL tears in his in right knee, in 2023 and 2024.

Jonathon Brooks was drafted to Carolina because of his explosiveness and big-play upside, and the Panthers just haven't been able to properly evaluate Brooks because of his constant injury history. Brooks seems to be entering 2026 as a full go, ready to get snaps on the field in week one, and it feels like a year where Brooks can prove everyone wrong.

Questions Around Jonathon Brook's Future in Carolina

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) tries to get off the field after being injured against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In his most recent "Panthers Mailbag." The Athletic's Joseph Person revealed questions asked regarding the Panthers this season. One question asked was about Jonathon Brooks, and whether there's a possibility of him potentially getting cut from the active roster and joining the practice squad. Person quickly, and correctly shut this idea down with his response.

Person answers the question by highlighting that Brooks is still on a rookie deal, which is why it wouldn't make sense to cut him cause hes not severely hurting the Panthers cap space situation anyway.

There's no reason to completely pivot away from Brooks until he plays anything close to a full NFL season and shows just how much the injuries affect his performance on the field.

Panthers Running Back Room May Need Jonathon Brooks

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Rookie Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Panthers' running back room also just isn't in a spot to be that picky, losing Rico Dowdle in the offseason, and only bringing in AJ Dillon, who's a solid veteran running back, but has a clear limit to what he can bring production-wise.

Chuba Hubbard will be the lead running back unit no matter what this season, but another reason that Jonathon Brooks has to stay healthy is that Hubbard could deal with injury as well. Hubbard missed a small amount of time in 2025, and it took him a while to get into form towards the end of the season.

The Panthers clearly still beleive in the upside of Jonathon Brooks, and in whats a thin running back room, upside is immensely valuable, and any production he can bring to the table will be much needed, not only to take the load off Chuba Hubbard, but to prove himself as a viable running back, that being said, job security isnt a concern for Brooks, at least right now its not.