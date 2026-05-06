Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard is Being Overlooked in Fantasy Football

With a new NFL season comes a new Fantasy Football season, where fans will try to find out which players could be late-round gems in their Fantasy Football drafts. Last season, it was Emeka Egbuka and Quinshon Judkins who became late-round gems in a lot of fantasy football drafts. There are many potential candidates, including Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard.

Chuba Hubbard Is Rightfully Overlooked

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) looks on during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Hubbard had a down year in 2025, projected to be the No. 1 running back in Carolina, then got hurt; Rico Dowdle took over, and set the NFL on fire with two games in a row of over 200 scrimmage yards and over 30 fantasy points. Then, Hubbard only had one game the rest of the season with over 10 fantasy points.

With the numbers dipping that low and the health being a slight question mark, Hubbard being overlooked is completely fair. It's not wrong to overlook a running back who had 500 rushing yards last year. While it isn't absurd that Hubbard's being overlooked, it's something that can be exploited.

RB looks super deep for 2026 Fantasy Football



Here are my Half-PPR ranks. Tier 3 and Tier 4 are massive, very little difference between those players imo https://t.co/tBqqeGo4ia pic.twitter.com/K8ZBP91I2y — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) May 5, 2026

Chuba Hubbard is landing really, really low on Fantasy Football big boards, even behind backs who are projected to be the RB2 of their teams. If Hubbard can stay healthy, get his volume of carries back up, and be a reliable pass catcher, then he can easily exceed big board expectations like these.

Why Chuba Hubbard Should Improve in 2026

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) rushes for a touchdown as Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) defends during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Rico Dowdle departed Carolina. He’s off to Pittsburgh after signing a multi-year deal with the Steelers, which now opens the door for Hubbard to get back to 2024 form. In 2024, Hubbard was a top 15 running back in fantasy football, averaging around 16 fantasy points per game, which is perfect RB2 numbers depending on the makeup of someone’s team.

Chuba Hubbard posted 1195 rushing yards, and 10 touchdowns in 2024 when he was the true bellcow of the run game, and even the offense. The Panthers have added new receiver talent since then to boost the pass game, but have also added more offensive line help, particularly at left tackle, with Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling.

The rest of the running back room is interesting. Jonathan Brooks is thought of as explosive with the ball but hasn't been healthy enough to prove it at the NFL level, and then there's AJ Dillon, who's brand new to the system and, if anything, will work his way into consistent carries in a new system. So there's not too much concern about who's the alpha in that room, clearly being Chuba Hubbard.

Chubba Hubbard's Fantasy Draft Range

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Anywhere from the fourth to the sixth round feels right for Hubbard; if anything, he could fall even lower than the fourth on average, potentially being a consensus fifth or sixth-rounder. There isn't any argument to be made for reaching on him over elite backs, but Hubbard is a sleeper name to look out for later in drafts that could pay off well.