Panthers Set to Get 2 Major Boosts Against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles

By now, you likely know the Carolina Panthers have a pretty good rest advantage all year. They'll play one of their more challenging games, at the Philadelphia Eagles, coming off a bye week. That's a huge advantage against Jalen Hurts' squad.

But there's another way the Panthers have a huge advantage when visiting the Eagles. Playing in Philadelphia is never hard, but the Panthers will do so with a serious rest advantage, and we're not just talking about the Week 5 bye week.

Panthers set to have major rest advantage against Jalen Hurts' Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) tackles Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bryce Young and the Panthers will visit Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Two years ago, as part of Young's post-benching resurgence, Young went into Philly and was an egregious Xavier Legette drop away from upsetting the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Now, two years later, he'll head back to reignite this matchup of former Alabama quarterbacks in the NFL. This time, he'll be coming off a bye week, but that's not even the best part.

The week before that, the Eagles will be in London for an international game. "The Eagles will play in London in Week 5 and then play a Panthers team in Week 6 that will be coming off a bye," CBS Sports analyst John Breech wrote about one of this year's big scheduling oddities.

That effectively doubles up the rest the Panthers will have. They'll be as fresh as they can be off the bye week, and the Eagles will be more tired than usual after traveling over 7,000 miles and across multiple time zones in a two-week span.

The Eagles are a very up-and-down team, and we don't yet know if the new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion, is going to be able to carry Nick Sirianni like Kellen Moore and Shane Steichen were able to.

Either way, this is an important advantage. The Eagles have a ton of talent, and Philly is a hostile environment to visiting teams. Being able to claim such a big rest advantage could be crucial.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) is unable to catch a long pass | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Panthers snuck into the playoffs with an 8-9 record as part of a three-way tie atop the NFC South. They had big wins over the Los Angeles Rams and at the Green Bay Packers. Being able to steal a couple of wins against good teams is paramount, and if they beat the Eagles, that'd be one.

And with how tight the division appears to be once again, every single win matters a lot, so finding the advantages in a tough schedule can make all the difference.