Expectations for Bryce Young are Higher Now, But He Always Rises to the Occasion

The Carolina Panthers have been waiting (and trying their best to help) for Bryce Young to figure it all out. The talent is obviously there. The things he can do when he's on are excellent. He's just not always on.

The Panthers need him to figure it out soon. He's heading into the fourth of what is now a five-year rookie deal. If they're going to extend him, now is when he needs to make the case. The pressure has never been higher for him.

Fortunately, that's usually not an issue for the signal-caller.

Bryce Young always meets the moment, and the moment is now

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes for a touchdown | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Everyone knows about Bryce Young's incredible fourth-quarter comebacks. If the game is close late, the Panthers can rely on Young more often than not to deliver. But his performances in big-game losses are also pretty impressive.

Obviously, his performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs was special. He also posted a strong 98.0 passer rating in the heavy rain in what was almost a division clincher against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18.

A few weeks earlier in an almost must-win divisional contest with the Saints, he went on the road and posted a 96.4 passer rating. In both, he was let down by other factors resulting in close losses.

Young is clearly built to rise to the occasion, and that could very well include when his career is seemingly on the line. We believe he's earned a decent runway, but the NFL is usually not so patient.

Good Morning Football's Isaiah Stanback pitched Bryce Young as one of the best breakout candidates in the NFL this season. With so much riding on 2026 for him and the Panthers, this would be yet again rising to the occasion.

"You talk about somebody who has continually improved their game, obviously he's been through it, where he was the starter, they benched him for Andy Dalton, he earned the starting job back," Stanback argued.

He continued, "Everybody always knocks him for his size, but you can't knock him for his tenacity, you can't knock him for his mentality... this dude is doing a heck of a job of improving as a quarterback... it's only going to get better for this young man."

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport named him the number one option out of six potential rookie-contract breakout candidates. "Familiarity with the offense. Better passing game targets. Improved blocking. Everything Young needs to take that next step is there. And he has hundreds of millions of reasons to take it," he said.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Of course, the "better passing game targets" is all relative since Young's never had weapons like that. No one's losing sleep about having to gameplan for Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Xavier Legette (or Chris Brazzell).

But it is decent enough, and we've seen Young excel at times with little else on offense, so it's certainly within his capabilities. The pressure is certainly on, but Stanback and Davenport believe Young's ready to meet it. They're probably right.