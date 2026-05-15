Explaining Why Carolina Panthers Fans Should Be Angry About Bye Week Timing

The Carolina Panthers had their schedule confirmed last night. All of it leaked early, but then the team officially confirmed the dates and times. It was always going to be a tough schedule, but now we know how tough. And we know one other thing that was up in the air: the bye week.

Fans may naturally be upset about this. If you're not, read on, and you will be. Bye weeks at any point in the season are helpful, but they can be much more helpful in all other weeks. The Panthers have the earliest possible bye week, which is never good.

Carolina Panthers get jobbed with bye week schedule

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Last year, the Carolina Panthers had the latest possible bye week in the NFL, but that was far better. The best bye week is in the middle, Week 8 or 9. This splits the season into two equal halves, which gives a rest week in between.

In the Panthers' case, they're going to have to play 13 consecutive games while they try to make a playoff push. They will not at all be rested for some of the key games later in the season when the standings have taken shape.

Plus, all the other teams in the NFC South, none of which are the defending champions, have better bye weeks. The New Orleans Saints got a gift with a Week 8 bye. The Atlanta Falcons are off in Week 11, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off in Week 10.

Those are incredible placements, while the Panthers got the short end of the stick. They already have the toughest schedule in the entire division, and now the schedule-makers gave them another huge disadvantage.

The Panthers already had an uphill battle to the division title, and now they've been dealt another major blow. They have more talent now, but the schedule is ridiculously unkind. Based on win projections by Vegas, they have the third-hardest schedule in the NFL, and now they have the worst bye week on top of that.

New Orleans Saints place kicker Charlie Smyth (39) celebrates | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Panthers did just fine playing 13 weeks before their bye week last season, but that was different. That still gave them a rest week before they started playing what were essentially must-win games for the last few weeks.

The Panthers will hit that must-win territory this year, but they'll have played a few games in a row at that point and will not have any reprieve on the horizon. It's an unfortunate blow to their playoff chances.