Panthers May Want to Call Steelers for Defensive Reinforcements

The Carolina Panthers finish their preseason this week against the Houston Texans and look to further improve before the regular season starts in September. When it comes to the preseason as a whole thus far, one major takeaway has been the struggles of Carolina's secondary.

In both the games against the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina's secondary looked consistently vulnerable, giving up chunk plays in the middle of the field, leaving receivers wide open in zone looks, and even struggling to make plays in space.

The secondary struggles could turn into a massive storyline for the Panthers throughout the season, so why not get ahead of the issue, and add some more young depth to that room?

Joey Porter Jr on the Trading Block

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Bleacher Report's Alex Kay dropped his best landing spots for Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. on Tuesday. This list was created because Jordan Shultz reported that Porter is on the trade block.

Porter is still on his rookie deal, and hasn't been extended by the Steelers yet. The former second-round pick is coming off a decent third year, posting 35 solo tackles and just 1 interception.

Not mind-blowing stats by any means, but Porter also posted 14 passes defended, which tied for the 12th most in the NFL. Porter is currently on the PUP list due to a back injury right now, so the question remains on when he'll be available in 2026, but this move can also benefit Carolina long-term.

Mike Jackson is entering the final year of his contract with Carolina. Not only is it his final year, but Jackson will be 30 years old entering the 2027 season and will seek a long-term deal if he performs as he did in 2025.

Adding a corner who should be entering his prime at 26 years old makes all the sense in the world; the only question is what it would take to get him.

What Carolina Would Have to Give Up for Joey Porter Jr

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No players would be needed in a deal, but valuable draft compensation would be. Since Porter has been productive throughout his three-year career, and still is still just 26, Carolina would have to compensate with some 2027 draft capital.

In Kay's list of trades for Porter, Carolina wasn't listed as a destination, but the Panthers do have the kind of capital that other teams can use to trade for Porter.

Carolina would likely have to part ways with two draft picks, a second-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. The price is certainly steep, and can be argued as a bad deal since the 2027 draft is so loaded with talent.

That being said, cornerback is a vital position, and Carolina is still getting significantly younger by trading for Porter.