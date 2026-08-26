6 Panthers Players Who Desperately Need Good Showing in Preseason Capper

The Carolina Panthers have one more joint practice and one more preseason game on Friday against the Houston Texans. It's now or never for roster hopefuls or those who would like to snag a roster spot on the final 53. These players in particular badly need one more good showing.

WR John Metchie

Carolina Panthers wide receiver John Metchie III (13) stiff arms Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jahlani Tavai | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most, though not ours, roster projections do not include John Metchie on the final 53. He seems to be a bit of an afterthought to the Panthers on offense and special teams despite showing out in both phases. Whether we're right or wrong, he needs a good outing this Friday to give the Panthers no choice but to keep him.

RB AJ Dillon

AJ Dillon seems safe for now after a really good preseason. Things can, however, change on a dime. The Panthers have a lot of things to consider, so he has to keep up the pressure to make the Panthers take four running backs (because Trevor Etienne is probably safe), which is a huge ask for a team with so many needs.

IDL Aaron Hall

Injuries and a shocking retirement opened the door for UDFA Aaron Hall to make the roster. The Duke product has done well, but this is his final opportunity to slam the door and claim a roster spot. With several defensive linemen battling for those final spots, Hall can ill afford a mediocre outing this Friday against the Texans.

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

Tommy Tremble is safe. Mitchell Evans is probably safe. We do think that Darren Waller deserves a spot and that the Panthers didn't sign him to practice for three weeks and then cut him. So, he's probably safe. What does that mean for Ja'Tavion Sanders? It means he's got to have a really great outing this weekend to convince the Panthers to change their minds.

OG Chandler Zavala

Some roster projections don't have Chandler Zavala making it. Ours does, simply due to a lack of bodies. A cut would not be shocking. After a surprisingly good Hall of Fame Game, he regressed badly in subsequent weeks, and it provided a scathing assessment of the backup offensive line. If he wants to make it or reverse the perception of himself as a player, he's got to do it Friday evening.

C Sam Hecht

All signs point to Luke Fortner starting at center, but Sam Hecht was truly outstanding against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If he puts together another really good performance this weekend, the Panthers might be forced to make a really difficult decision for Week 1.