Panthers Could Target Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy in Foolish Move

Because much of the NFL world still isn't convinced about Bryce Young (which isn't completely unfair, to be truthful), the Carolina Panthers often find themselves pitched in mock trades, drafts, or signings for a QB.

It was a surprise that a 2027 mock draft, in which the Panthers picked top 10, did not predict a Young replacement. They have, however, been linked to Mac Jones trades. More than once. They've even been linked to new backups in the never-ending pursuit of a strong QB room.

As such, it's not entirely surprising that they've been pitched as a potential new landing spot for J.J. McCarthy after he failed to win the starting job in Minnesota. That would be a catastrophic mistake, though, even as a backup option.

Panthers shouldn't go near a J.J. McCarthy trade

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers believe they have their quarterback of the future. The 2026 season will prove them right or wrong, though, and if they're wrong, it might benefit them to look to the youngest and cheapest options in the draft if they're replacing Bryce Young.

As for backups, the Panthers don't really need to find a better option. The current backups are obviously not incredible, but if Young isn't the QB, something's gone wrong, and replacing him with one of the backups or anyone else won't fix it.

What they should not do under any circumstances is trade for J.J. McCarthy. Fansided's Mark Powell pitched a relatively inexpensive swap (a fourth-round pick for the QB) to bring in McCarthy.

Now, Powell did say that McCarthy would be the backup to Young, so in this instance, it's not about replacing Young right away. However, if you trade for a former top-10 pick on a rookie deal, it's not just about backing up the starter.

Powell pointed out that Haynes King and Kenny Pickett are less-than-ideal backups, but that's where he's wrong. King was excellent in the Hall of Fame Game, and he may end up as QB2 before it's all said and done.

But Pickett is not here to push Young or provide high-level play if Young goes down. Certainly, that's the hope, but the Panthers have to know it's unlikely. They brought Pickett in to be a helper to Young.

Yes, if Pickett is forced to play, it will probably be better than Andy Dalton's stint in the lineup last year. So, him being younger and more athletic than Dalton is good, but it's still about having someone who can help Young navigate the NFL.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (12) warms up before a pre-season game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickett isn't much older, but he's far more experienced and has learned quite a few playbooks. He's pretty well-versed. And if the Panthers need someone to play, King is honestly somewhat exciting as a backup.

Young's detractors have pointed out that his metrics were not great even in a breakout 2025 season. Do you know who was consistently lower than Young in those lists? McCarthy.

At this point, the Panthers don't need to tinker with the QB room until Pickett hits free agency next year and a decision on Young's future can be made. And they definitely don't need McCarthy.