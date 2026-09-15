Grading Every Panthers Position Group After Week 1 vs. Bears

The Carolina Panthers got beat by the Chicago Bears 59-37 on Sunday. That sort of result is often met with an ugly grade, and the Panthers don't deserve much more. But individual position groups do deserve more. Here's how it broke down.

Quarterbacks: A

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young was excellent. He threw one interception that was slightly behind on an unlikely attempt to get into field-goal range just before the half. It was more a great play by the defensive back, though. Otherwise, he was outstanding in every way.

Running Backs: B-

Both Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks went quiet for large periods of the game, and Brooks never really got it going as a runner. Both worked very well out of the backfield, though, with Hubbard catching a touchdown and Brooks coming down with an awesome nearly-50-yard catch when lined up out wide.

Offensive Line: B

Aside from a few plays here and there, you didn't see or hear much from the offensive line, which is a good thing. They held up well in pass protection against the Bears, and they did a solid enough job paving holes for the running backs.

Wide Receivers: C+

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Coker earned an A+. Everyone else did not. Tetairoa McMillan had a lackluster day and committed a borderline game-ending turnover. Xavier Legette was a complete and utter nonfactor, and Jimmy Horn Jr. muffed a punt.

Tight Ends: B

Shockingly, the tight end room was actually useful. If not for ticky-tack penalties, the Panthers' TEs would've had two touchdowns on the day. Regardless, they were all pretty useful and made plays, which is more than we've been able to say in the past.

Defensive Line: F

We cannot give anything but a failing grade to the Panthers' defensive line. They were abysmal all day, allowing two 100-yard rushers and committing heinous penalties. Derrick Brown nullified a third-and-20 with a horribly late roughing penalty and then wiped out a goal-line interception by lining up offsides.

Pass Rush: D+

The pass rush got home a few times, but by and large, Carolina's edge rushers and blitzers allowed Caleb Williams so much time in the pocket. And on more than a few occasions, they were undisciplined and let Williams make huge scrambles.

Linebackers: C

Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) prepares for the snap in the first quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devin Lloyd wasn't exactly stellar in coverage, but he was good as a blitzer. Bobby Okereke was pretty solid making tackles, and he forced an early fumble that provided the Panthers immediate momentum, but this unit wasn't great.

Defensive Backs: D

The defensive backs weren't great in coverage, allowing chunk plays and open receivers pretty often. They were even worse when Caleb Williams scrambled. They never bothered to look back and didn't get off blocks. Tre'von Moehrig got blocked and simply exited the end zone while Williams was still running towards the end zone.