Drafting Zakee Wheatley Completely Reshapes the Carolina Panthers at Safety

On Day 3 of the 2026 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers made two selections in the fifth round. The first was Kansas State center Sam Hecht. The second via general manager Dan Morgan was Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley, a talented prospect who could change the back end of Ejiro Evero’s defensive unit. This was a position of need for the reigning NFC South champions, who were in search of more big plays at the position.

Panthers have been looking to upgrade the safety spot

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Let’s take a look at the three Panthers’ safeties who logged the most playing time this past season in terms of how they graded out via Pro Football Focus. In 2025, both veteran Tre’von Moehrig, a free-agent pickup addition from the Raiders, and rookie Lathan Ransom, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State, were obviously making their debuts with the Panthers. Meanwhile, free safety Nick Scott was in his second season with the team.

In terms of their PFF grades, it was Moehrig (62.5), Scott (62.3), and Ransom (59.5) from highest to lowest. In terms of the service’s safety rankings around the league, they were 54th, 55th, and 67th, respectively. Scott logged 1,111 defensive snaps, followed by Moehrig (1,066) and the former Buckeye (354).

A lot of positives when it comes to S Zakee Wheatley

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Dane Brugler of The Athletic had this evaluation of the former Nittany Lion. “A lean, stretched-out athlete, Wheatley needs to be more consistent with his run-fit angles and finishing skills, but he is a willing run defender with a decisive downhill trigger. In coverage, he plays with balance and ball skills with a solid feel for route concepts, although on-ball production is missing from his 2025 tape.”

In 2024, the 6’3 1/8”, 203-pound defensive back played in 16 games and finished 96 tackles. Wheatley also picked off three passes, recovered a pair of fumbles, totaled four passes defensed and added a sack and a forced fumble. In a dozen games this past season, he racked up 74 stops, but managed only a pair of takeaways.

Versatility is a big part of new Panthers’ S Zakee Wheatley’s game

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“Overall,” stressed Brugler, “Wheatley is an alert, fluid athlete who can be versatile in the passing game and productive as a key-and-drive defender. He has starting potential in a zone scheme, preferably with a two-high foundation but also offers nickel and dime flexibility.”

It’s the second part of Brugler’s scouting report that is the key here. Words like “versatile” and “flexibility” are notable. Wheatley could provide run support ala Moehrig but has the skills to be an asset in pass coverage. The Panthers totaled 15 interceptions this past season, but only three from the safety position (Moehrig, Scott, and Ransom with 1 pick each).