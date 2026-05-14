Projecting Major Extensions for Bryce Young, Jalen Coker & Other Key Panthers

The Carolina Panthers don't have any immediate, massive contract questions to answer, but some are coming sooner rather than later. By this time next year, the Panthers will have to determine what to do with Bryce Young, Jalen Coker, and others. Here's what they could make.

Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It is safe to assume Bryce Young isn't getting signed now. He will play the fourth season of his rookie deal and most likely sign an extension in the offseason. The price will undoubtedly go up from what it is now.

Market projections suggest that he'll be signed for around $33 million, matching deals for Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. That could rise with a stellar 2026, but if the number falls, the Panthers may just let him roll on the $25 million fifth-year option.

But that's not likely to happen. An extension feels extremely probable. So when Young does sign, it probably will be around that range. He's not likely to play himself into the $45 million or more AAV range this year, even if he is better, like we expect.

Prediction: four years, $150 million

Damien Lewis

Damien Lewis has been excellent for the Panthers. He has quietly been better than Robert Hunt and on a cheaper contract. The Panthers have firsthand experience with how valuable a good interior is, so they'll need to keep one of them. Lewis makes more sense.

He's been healthy and dependable, so the Panthers are going to have to pay up. But if they extend him and replace Robert Hunt with someone cheaper, it will be easily affordable and keeps the quality up.

Prediction: two years, $31 million

Jalen Coker

Had it not been for injuries, Jalen Coker might've signed an extension by now. He's been very good and absolutely worth a raise and the long-term security, even after being a UDFA. However, he's played 22 of a possible 34 games in his career.

His talent is undeniable, but he's got to stay on the field for the Panthers to make it a safer investment. He hits restricted free agency in 2027, so he's going to get an extension. His health will determine how big it is.

Prediction: three years, $40 million

Tre'von Moehrig

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) runs against Carolina Panthers safety Tre'Von Moehrig | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tre'von Moehrig has been a great addition to the Panthers' defense. Getting Derrick Brown back healthy was key to improving the run defense in 2025, but so was signing Moehrig, who is an excellent box safety.

He'll still be under 29 when he hits free agency, and the Panthers would be smart to keep him around for a little while longer. He has more or less lived up to the $17 million tag, but a raise would be surprising.

Prediction: two years, $33 million

Others

Among the 2027 and 2028 free agent classes that could be extended sometime between now and the 2028 season opener, we do not expect these key players to get an extension from the Panthers:

Mike Jackson

Rasheed Walker/Ikem Ekwonu

Kenny Pickett

Luke Fortner

Xavier Legette

Jackson will be 30 and due for an expensive raise, one the Panthers cannot afford. It's likely that one of Walker or Ekwonu, depending on the latter's recovery, will be re-signed this offseason to back Monroe Freeling up and potentially succeed Taylor Moton, if he's not extended again.

Fortner is clearly a stopgap with Sam Hecht in town, and Kenny Pickett is, too. Haynes King might be the backup in 2027. Legette has done nothing to warrant the fifth-year option, let alone an extension before he hits free agency.